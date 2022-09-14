ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

25 Must-Try Breakfast Spots in The Hudson Valley

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and since that's the case it makes sense to be knowledgeable about the best breakfast spots in the Hudson Valley. Unlike the rest of the country, New York prides itself on its breakfast creations whether it's a bagel; bacon, egg, and cheese; or just a classic plate with bacon, eggs, and toast. Not only is the food that New York and the Hudson Valley offer spectacular, but it also provides its customers with a casual and simple dining experience that separates NY from the rest of the world.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Days are Getting Shorter It’s Candle Season in New York

You may have noticed it is getting darker sooner. As we get into fall it becomes much more noticeable. Suddenly you need to drive with your headlights on during the ride home from work. The darkness can be a bit frustrating because we aren't ready for days to get shorter but it is a great reason to break out the candles.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Dog Breeder Recently Featured on ‘Inside Edition’

Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgis have a Hudson Valley connection. The passing of the Queen has been all over the news lately and many people have commented on her love of animals, but especially her love for the Corgi dog breed, Throughout her life Queen Elizabeth has always had Corgis, but many people didn't know much about them. However, the Queen changed that throughout her reign.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley

Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

