SC Anglican Diocese's first Black female priest reflects on symbolism of moment

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything
Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
DOFFIN, James E., 86, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens. GREEN, Wilhemenia, 88, of Hollywood died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. HUNTER, Albertha, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary. WALKER, Evelina Washington, 85, of James Island died Saturday....
The Post and Courier
Bailey: Mistakes were made, lessons were learned, people were shot
With school back in session, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds last week handed in his final report on how his cops screwed up in the Memorial Day shootout that left nine people bleeding on South Street. It was not pretty. Now I am as pro-cop a guy as you will...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Quick win in Charleston school case shows AG's power to keep government in line
Well, that certainly was easy. All it took was a single threatening letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Charleston County School Board folded — quietly conducted a do-over Monday of votes that Superintendent Don Kennedy acknowledged were taken in violation of the state’s open meetings law.
The Post and Courier
Air Force veteran’s nonprofit ‘rescues’ uneaten food and delivers it to local charities
Air Force veteran Chuck Smiley has a mentor helping guide him through his next venture. Catherine Smiley is the chief operating officer at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, a New York City-based nonprofit that redistributes leftover food to feed those struggling with food insecurity. After finishing an eight-year career at Boeing that...
The Post and Courier
A growing market: James Island
When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
The Post and Courier
'Shoe Us The Love' campaign underway in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Saint Frances Animal Center is collecting gently used shoes not only to raise funds for the shelter, but to help small business people in places such as Haiti, Botswana and Cambodia. Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event, the "Shoe Us The Love" shoe drive,...
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
The Post and Courier
Police arrest suspect of hit-and-run that left 2 women badly hurt in downtown Charleston
Charleston police officers arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Charleston that seriously injured two women. Erik Gustav Kirby was taken into custody early Sept. 18 on two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records show. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sept. 16...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown's legal bills in Liberty Steel plant fight topped $50K
GEORGETOWN — City documents show Georgetown spent more than $50,000 between March and June for legal services related to Liberty Steel Georgetown’s appeal to the city Board of Zoning Appeals, including counsel for the board itself. That amount represents less than 1 percent of the city’s budget for...
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
The Post and Courier
Pruitt Health serving up fun times and good eats
Assisted care and nursing residents at Pruitt Health Moncks Corner were recently treated to an afternoon out on the town, as they dug in on generous servings of mouthwatering grub at New Chinatown Restaurant on N U.S. Highway 52. "This is exciting for us," commented Pruitt Health-Moncks Corner Activities Assistant...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Tweak Dorchester County's road list to put tax referendum in fast lane
There’s no question traffic congestion in many parts of Dorchester County might be residents’ biggest annoyance, and there’s no question that as the county continues to grow, such congestion will, too. So we understand why Dorchester County Council is asking voters to extend the 1% sales tax to raise more money for further projects that promise to provide relief, at least for a bit.
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Meeting - September 19, 2022
The following meeting will be held in the MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. Meeting: Commission Meeting Date: Monday, September 19, 2022 Time: 5:30 PM Location: Operations Center, Public Meeting Room 1619 Rifle Range Road Mount Pleasant SC Notice of meeting, agendas and meeting materials are also posted on the Mount Pleasant Waterwork website: https://www.mount pleasantwaterworks.com/about_us/how_we_ operate/commissioners___meetings. php Media Distribution: Post and Courier Moultrie News WCIV Television WCSC Television WCBD Television AD# 2023526.
