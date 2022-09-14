SC Anglican Diocese's first Black female priest reflects on symbolism of moment

When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO