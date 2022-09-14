ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

SC Anglican Diocese's first Black female priest reflects on symbolism of moment

By Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. rdennis@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything

Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base

The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

DOFFIN, James E., 86, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens. GREEN, Wilhemenia, 88, of Hollywood died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. HUNTER, Albertha, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary. WALKER, Evelina Washington, 85, of James Island died Saturday....
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

A growing market: James Island

When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

'Shoe Us The Love' campaign underway in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Saint Frances Animal Center is collecting gently used shoes not only to raise funds for the shelter, but to help small business people in places such as Haiti, Botswana and Cambodia. Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event, the "Shoe Us The Love" shoe drive,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion

A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Priests#Anglican#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Sc Anglican Diocese#Porter Gaud School#African American#The Episcopal Diocese
The Post and Courier

Georgetown's legal bills in Liberty Steel plant fight topped $50K

GEORGETOWN — City documents show Georgetown spent more than $50,000 between March and June for legal services related to Liberty Steel Georgetown’s appeal to the city Board of Zoning Appeals, including counsel for the board itself. That amount represents less than 1 percent of the city’s budget for...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Post and Courier

Pruitt Health serving up fun times and good eats

Assisted care and nursing residents at Pruitt Health Moncks Corner were recently treated to an afternoon out on the town, as they dug in on generous servings of mouthwatering grub at New Chinatown Restaurant on N U.S. Highway 52. "This is exciting for us," commented Pruitt Health-Moncks Corner Activities Assistant...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Tweak Dorchester County's road list to put tax referendum in fast lane

There’s no question traffic congestion in many parts of Dorchester County might be residents’ biggest annoyance, and there’s no question that as the county continues to grow, such congestion will, too. So we understand why Dorchester County Council is asking voters to extend the 1% sales tax to raise more money for further projects that promise to provide relief, at least for a bit.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Meeting - September 19, 2022

The following meeting will be held in the MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC. Meeting: Commission Meeting Date: Monday, September 19, 2022 Time: 5:30 PM Location: Operations Center, Public Meeting Room 1619 Rifle Range Road Mount Pleasant SC Notice of meeting, agendas and meeting materials are also posted on the Mount Pleasant Waterwork website: https://www.mount pleasantwaterworks.com/about_us/how_we_ operate/commissioners___meetings. php Media Distribution: Post and Courier Moultrie News WCIV Television WCSC Television WCBD Television AD# 2023526.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy