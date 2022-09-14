ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RESTAURANTS
Hudson Valley Post

Need Compressed Natural Gas? Where Can You Buy It in the (845)?

Have a car that takes CNG, is it a struggle to find fuel? Did you think it would be tough when you bought a car that runs on Compressed Natural Gas? Was it worth it?. There are more options for people to use non-gasoline fuel options for cars here in the Hudson Valley, E-85, Ethanol, and even electricity. But while there are electric car charging stations all throughout the Hudson Valley, (845), are there places where you can find Compressed Natural Gas, otherwise known as CNG?
VALHALLA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Taste Test Review of Celebrity’s Hudson Valley Beer

True beer lovers know the taste of locally produced beverages. Craft beers not only taste fresher but they also have a special story behind them, especially when they're made in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever had food or beverages that were made by a celebrity?. Personally, I don't believe...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Apple Orchards#Apple Picking#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Central New York
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
Hudson Valley Post

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley

You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
ANIMALS
Hudson Valley Post

Top 5 Places For the Best Fall Foliage In New York State

It won't be long now. We're just 10 days away from the official start of fall across New York State, although if you look in stores, you would have already guessed Halloween is next week by all the decorations and candy that has filled shelves. We're still seeing temperatures in...
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy