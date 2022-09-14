Read full article on original website
Hunters: Is it Legal to Bait a Black Bear in New York State?
Are you getting ready for hunting season? Depending on where you are in New York State, is when you can begin to go hunting. Each type of animal has a 'season' and you will have to honor that, as far as you can not be hunting that animal out of season.
Enchanting Retreat Style Home for Sale in the Catskills
I love that they say that 397 Moonhaw Road in West Ashokan New York is at the beginning of the road. Most of us would call it a dead end where you can't go any farther into the woods but the reality is this house is at the beginning of a lot of things in including the Ashokan Reservoir headwaters.
Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York
You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again. Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome for September 17 2022 Take 5 Drawing
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
New York Museums Must Now Disclose if Their Art Was Looted by Nazis
According to a report from Maysoon Khan of the Associated Press, New York museums are now required to disclose to the public if any of their artwork had once been looted by Nazis during the Holocaust. The new law signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul requires museums to...
Why the Next NY Police Helicopter You See May be Full of Fish
The next time you see a New York State Police (NYSP) helicopter flying over your house, it may not be trying locate a fugitive, or even transporting a government official. In fact, it just may be full of fish. New York State Police Fish-Stocking. The Hudson Valley was recently captivated...
This Spike Is Bad News For Credit Card Holders In New York State
You don’t need me to tell you that 2022 has been a year of brutal inflation. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to see gas prices here in Upstate New York fall back down into the $3.80s this week. From gas to groceries to housing, Americans are more worried about their finances than they have been since the Great Recession.
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Windiest, Most Scenic NY Road is Perfect Place For Picturesque Fall Foliage
Hawk's Nest may have one of the windiest, most scenic drives in New York state. Hawk's Nest, named after the birds that called the area home, is located outside Port Jervis, New York on a stretch of State Route 97. On one side of the scenic, winding road is the Delaware River. On the other, a stonewall and a mountain of trees.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
Hope They’re Haunted? Police Seeking Vandals Who Allegedly Damaged Hopkinton Headstones
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery. Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County. New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in...
Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant
Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
Albany Plummets In National University Rankings
The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
Greenfield Man Charged After Alleged Threat with Gun at Home
A Saratoga County man is now under arrest after an alleged incident at a home. The New York State Police (NYCP) says troopers were called to a home in Greenfield, New York at approximately 4:03pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022 after receiving a call about an unspecified "altercation." According to...
