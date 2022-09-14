Read full article on original website
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics celebrates
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that 15 seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2023 Competition for National Merit Scholarships. The OSSM students are Jackson Copeland (Oklahoma City), Amanda Dai (Ardmore), Emmy Huang (Norman), AJ Jayasekar (Edmond), Janice Ku (Stillwater), Charles Liu (Stillwater), Damodar Pai (Edmond), Sourish Pasula (Edmond), Sarvesh Ramakrishnan (Edmond), Anoushka Sasikumar (Oklahoma City), Meena Seshadri (Norman), Jason Wang (Walnut, Calif.), Natalie Waters (Duncan), Brian Yang (Stillwater), and Alexander Zhao (Ardmore). Selection as a National Merit Semifinalist is based on performance on the PSAT test taken at the beginning of a student’s junior year, the first year of attendance at OSSM.
Billings community to host 33rd annual
The Billings Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Billings 33rd Annual Wheat Country Festival Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Billings Community Center and on Main Street in downtown Billings, Oklahoma. The fun filled day will begin with the Billings FFA Booster Club Pancake Breakfast in the Billings Community Center from 7-9 a.m. Opening ceremonies for the festival will begin at 9:00 am. Live stage…
Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
OSU, Arkansas-Pine Bluff meet for first time
For the first time in its history, Oklahoma State will face the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium. While the Cowboys have never faced the Golden Lions, OSU has played one game against a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, defeating Grambling State, 56-6, at Boone Pickens Stadium in the fourth game of the 2009 season.
Local students, Grandparents Club volunteer to bring senior citizens a treat
Above are volunteers, from left, Anita Musshafen, Bryson Cash, Madysen Mills, Emily McConnell, Wheatheart Nutrition Director Fran Blocker, Dezmond Williams, and Lexi Leger. Perry High School Senior students recently donated their time and effort to the local Wheatheart organization and the Grandparents Club. The Grandparents Club formed the idea to treat senior citizens at Wheatheart Nutrition…
Mirrors of Yesterday
10 Years Ago State House of Representatives Speaker-elect T.W. Shannon was keynote speaker at the Morrison Community Center. The event was hosted by the Noble County Republican Party. 25 Years Ago For the past couple of weeks, Perry police have been investigating acts of vandalism at CCC lake, located the south edge of the city. Graffiti has been spray painted on the walls of the shelters and…
Noble County genealogy society
When the Noble County Genealogy Society is contacted for family research we attempt to provide more than the basic dates of birth and death to our patrons. Using local resources we attempt to discover who these industrious settlers were, their relationship to the community, and details of their lives in Noble County. For a nominal fee the Society provides assistance to those searching for local…
Agenda released for Commissioner meeting
The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • Resolution Directing the Deposit of Monies. • Resolution &…
