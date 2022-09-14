Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO