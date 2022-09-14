ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman (quad) questionable for Colts in Week 2

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) is questionable to play in Week Two's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman's availability is currently in the air after Indianapolis' lead receiver was unable to practice on Thursday with a quad ailment. With Alec Pierce (concussion) already ruled out, Parris Campbell could be the lead wideout in Week 2 against a Jaguars' pass unit ranked 28th per numberFire's power rankings.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
NBC Sports

Five Buccaneers receivers land on injury report

The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans. Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris...
