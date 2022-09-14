Read full article on original website
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Chief Don Bohan
Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
Mirrors of Yesterday
Phil Berkenbile, educator and long-time supporter of 4-H and FFA and Noble County stock shows, was presented a plaque at the fair Tuesday night. The 84th annual Noble County Free Fair was dedicated to Berkenbile in appreciation for his support of the county’s youngsters. Veteran University of Central Oklahoma...
Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics celebrates
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that 15 seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2023 Competition for National Merit Scholarships. The OSSM students are Jackson Copeland (Oklahoma City), Amanda Dai (Ardmore), Emmy Huang (Norman), AJ Jayasekar (Edmond), Janice Ku (Stillwater), Charles Liu (Stillwater), Damodar Pai (Edmond), Sourish Pasula (Edmond), Sarvesh Ramakrishnan (Edmond), Anoushka Sasikumar (Oklahoma City), Meena Seshadri (Norman), Jason Wang (Walnut, Calif.), Natalie Waters (Duncan), Brian Yang (Stillwater), and Alexander Zhao (Ardmore). Selection as a National Merit Semifinalist is based on performance on the PSAT test taken at the beginning of a student’s junior year, the first year of attendance at OSSM.
PPS gifted and talented class hears
SSG Jason Musshafen with the Oklahoma Army National Guard was the guest speaker for the high school gifted and talented students on Wednesday, Sept. 14. He discussed the National Guard and informed the class about a variety of other career and postsecondary opportunities. He also provided pizza to the class and PHS faculty and staff. Musshafen is a Perry High School alumni. PPS staff expressed…
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
Billings community to host 33rd annual
The Billings Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Billings 33rd Annual Wheat Country Festival Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Billings Community Center and on Main Street in downtown Billings, Oklahoma. The fun filled day will begin with the Billings FFA Booster Club Pancake Breakfast in the Billings Community Center from 7-9 a.m. Opening ceremonies for the festival will begin at 9:00 am. Live stage…
Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
Noble County genealogy society
When the Noble County Genealogy Society is contacted for family research we attempt to provide more than the basic dates of birth and death to our patrons. Using local resources we attempt to discover who these industrious settlers were, their relationship to the community, and details of their lives in Noble County. For a nominal fee the Society provides assistance to those searching for local…
What kind o hornet is this? #811209
I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
Local students, Grandparents Club volunteer to bring senior citizens a treat
Above are volunteers, from left, Anita Musshafen, Bryson Cash, Madysen Mills, Emily McConnell, Wheatheart Nutrition Director Fran Blocker, Dezmond Williams, and Lexi Leger. Perry High School Senior students recently donated their time and effort to the local Wheatheart organization and the Grandparents Club. The Grandparents Club formed the idea to treat senior citizens at Wheatheart Nutrition…
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Poll Report: Oklahoma Stands Pat in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Oklahoma improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a dominant 49-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Agenda released for Commissioner meeting
The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • Resolution Directing the Deposit of Monies. • Resolution &…
Injury report: Several OSU defensive players ruled out vs. UAPB
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is expected to be without several defensive players for its final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. According to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network, safety Sean Michael Flanagan, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and defensive end...
Aspyn Mary Rose
Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
Possession of stolen bulldozers, other equipment leads to seven felony counts for Guthrie man
Cason Wayne Frieburg of Guthrie faces seven felony counts in Logan County District Court, including possession of construction or farm equipment, including two bulldozers; possession of two stolen vehicles; and unlawful possession of a firearm. A glance at the charges:. * He is alleged to have had possession of stolen...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
Tonkawa Mid High School then-student facing assault and battery charges after school fight
A fight that broke out Friday is now landing a Tonkawa Mid High School student in the state's Juvenile District Court as she faces assault and battery charges.
Update: Edmond Police say ‘no criminal intent’ suspected after social media post warns of possible attempted kidnapping
Officers say, "At this time no crime occurred, nor is it believed that there was any criminal intent."
