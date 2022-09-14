Read full article on original website
Trash pickups rescheduled in Kula
Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Thursday, Sept. 15, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. Affected residents include those living on Lauie Drive, Hapapa Road, Pueo Drive, Waipoli Road,...
MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention
“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County
A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
Lahaina teacher housing and Puʻu Kukui Elementary land acquisition included in CIPs
More than $87.7 million was released in July and August for Capital Improvement Projects across the state, including more than $16 million for projects in Maui County. The largest CIP that received funding on Maui in August was $15M for the design and construction of teacher housing in the Lahainaluna Complex. The estimated completion date for the project is December of 2025.
Council aims to acquire 257 acres in Māʻalaea by eminent domain, but owners push back
A council committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval to acquire 257 acres in Māʻalaea for preservation. The only problem is the new owners don’t want to sell it. Polarizing developer Peter Martin and his West Maui Land Construction and Hope Builders in May purchased the land,...
Maui mayor, council move to acquire Lahaina Crossroads after tenants face eviction
After longtime residents, including kupuna on fixed incomes, spoke out about looming evictions at one of the last affordable apartment rentals left in Lahaina, county leaders are making moves to purchase the 20-unit Lahaina Crossroads, located building blocks away from Front Street. Mayor Michael Victorino is requesting up to $11...
Kuikahi Village’s 202 homes planned for Wailuku gets nod from council committee
Calling it “innovative” and unique, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday recommended approval for a 100% workforce neighborhood in Wailuku, which would include 202 diverse houses for sale — from tiny homes to live-work townhomes. Maui County Council’s Affordable Housing Committee voted 9-0 to recommend approval...
Sept. 8-15, 2022 COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 1,343 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,343new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 8-15, 2022, which is 128 more cases than the previous week. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Sept. 15-21
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Sept. 15-21, find our comprehensive listing here. Coming up fast at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center are concerts by brilliant jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan and Billboard top 10 reggae song maker The Green. Jordan is performing on Sept. 22, a Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Maui County unemployment rate drops to 3.9% for August 2022
Maui County’s unemployment rate for August was slightly higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 3.6% and the US unemployment rate of 3.7%. When seasonally adjusted, the statewide unemployment was 4.1% and the US rate was 3.8% overall. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are not available for the individual counties and islands.
Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal, alleging he also paid about $2 million in bribes to a former Maui official. It’s the largest ever bribery case in Hawaii history. Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy, owner of...
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
