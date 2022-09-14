Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 32nd Edition: 9/13/22
Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Tuesday, Sept. 13, we had some playoff baseball down in Low-A and High-A! Fun! Well, one game was fun, and—even then—it wasn’t fun until the eighth inning. All the other games were rough to try to make it through. The...
P.J. Higgins held out Friday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs catcher/first baseman P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Jared Young will replace Higgins on first base and bat sixth in what will be his MLB debut. Yan Gomes will catch...
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts is Confident About Club's Future
Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs, sees this season as a 'success' and it has nothing to do with their record.
Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs
The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
Cubs Prospect Riley Thompson Ends Regular Season on High Note
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Riley Thompson made his final regular season start, punctuating a nice second half of the season with a good outing.
Marcus Stroman, Zach McKinstry fuel Cubs past Rockies
Marcus Stroman didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning and recorded his first home win of the season, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Stroman (4-7), who entered 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine home starts for the Cubs (62-82), gave up his first hit of the day after Ryan McMahon drove the ball into the left-center field bleachers with two outs in the sixth.
Alec Mills' Surgery, Seiya Suzuki's X-Rays, and More Cubs Updates
Fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs opened a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Ahead of the series opener, the team provided a number of injury updates. Among those, RHP Alec Mills underwent surgery, OF Seiya Suzuki's x-rays came back negative, and C Willson Contreras advanced in his running progression.
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
Bears Announce New Decision On Former First-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears have placed former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness. The offensive lineman will be out for at least the next four weeks. In response to this move, the Bears signed offensive guard Michael Schofield to the active roster. The Bears...
Luis Arraez leaves Twins game with hamstring issue
The injury woes continue to mount for the Twins as American League batting leader Luis Arraez left Wednesday's game after singling and later scoring in the first inning against the Royals. The Twins announced that Arraez was dealing with left hamstring tightness, which was evident when he grimaced in pain...
The Bears Are Gonna Make Me Do It
Bears season continues to roll on as Week 2 is upon us and Jason is excited. On this episode of The Full Go, Jason discusses why the Bears are giving fans hope this week against the rival Green Bay Packers, and why they have hope in the future (4:30). Later in the pod, Jason is joined by Herb Lawrence, the White Sox analyst for CHGO, as they break down the AL Central division race and whether manager Tony La Russa should make a return to the team after his absence (31:46). We got you all covered for the weekend right here on The Full Go!
