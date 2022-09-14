ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson talks about how the Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club with events and activities around the city. It will be Girls Inc Night at the Lookouts game on September 17th, and a Winder Binder Book Drive is happening all month.
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade

Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’

The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out

Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee

“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics opens new Sports Therapy Clinic in Cleveland

Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics has opened its second C4 Sports Therapy location inside the newly developed PIE Center located on Parker Street in Cleveland, TN. The new location elevates CSMO’s regional presence – with 10 locations that include orthopaedic clinics, physical and occupational therapy, sports therapy and elite performance training, as well surgical services in the company’s wholly owned ambulatory surgery center.
CLEVELAND, TN

