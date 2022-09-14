Read full article on original website
WTVC
Girl who is blind shares her love for Miracle League of Chattanooga on 5 year anniversary
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Miracle League of Chattanooga celebrates its five-year anniversary Saturday. It’s baseball for children and adults with special needs. And there's one player who has been there for it all. Britney Johnson only missed one game because her family went on vacation. Talking to her,...
WTVC
A major feat: Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater replaces six-story movie screen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater was closed earlier this week for what they call a monumental undertaking: the replacement of its six-story tall, 89- foot-wide screen. The Aquarium says the screen is more than six times larger than a standard-ratio theater screen, and is one...
WTVC
Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
WTVC
Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson talks about how the Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club with events and activities around the city. It will be Girls Inc Night at the Lookouts game on September 17th, and a Winder Binder Book Drive is happening all month.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade
Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Present "V8's In The Village" And Great Race Ride-Along
This year’s wide range of family-friendly activities at the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 in Tennessee’s Scenic City will include a celebration of American "V8’s in the Village" in West Village. Also added to the festivities will be rides on the streets of downtown...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’
The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
chattanoogapulse.com
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
WTVC
Samantha Brown at keynote speaker at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Barry White talks about how the Chattanooga Tourism Co. is excited to announce that Samantha Brown, popular travel show host, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit. The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 am-2 pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand opening
Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys on September 14(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys at Halcyon in Alpharetta on Wednesday, September 14.
caringmagazine.org
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County. Tyner Academy took their unbeaten record into Benton, Tennessee for a region game against the Wildcats.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-Up: High school football scores & the best video for September 16th, 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another great night of high school football across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina. You came to the best place for all of the scores and our best video from week 5 of high school football in and around the Chattanooga area. Here are your high...
Teddy Gentry of country group Alabama arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Boyd Buchanan vs Silverdale
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Boyd Buchanan vs Silverdale. Seahawks win 28-21 Silverdale improves to 3-2. Boyd Buchanan is now 4-1.
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?
(Forsyth County, GA) In spring 2023, Forsyth County residents will have a new restaurant to grab a burger - any time day or night. That’s when Texas-based Whataburger will be adding its first local restaurant, at 503 Lakeland Plaza in Cumming near the Belk and Sprouts Farmers Market just off exit 14 of Georgia 400.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Armuchee vs Southeast Whitfield
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Armuchee vs Southeast Whitfield. Southeast Whitfield improves to 3-1 on the season.
mymix1041.com
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics opens new Sports Therapy Clinic in Cleveland
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics has opened its second C4 Sports Therapy location inside the newly developed PIE Center located on Parker Street in Cleveland, TN. The new location elevates CSMO’s regional presence – with 10 locations that include orthopaedic clinics, physical and occupational therapy, sports therapy and elite performance training, as well surgical services in the company’s wholly owned ambulatory surgery center.
