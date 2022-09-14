Read full article on original website
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
Thursday night football injuries: Keenan Allen, Harrison Butker out, Chargers CB JC Jackson questionable
A couple of big names will miss the much-anticipated AFC West match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. The Chargers already ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham Jr. with hamstring injuries while the Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker, who suffered an ankle injury. Chargers cornerback J.C Jackson is questionable with an ankle injury after missing Week 1.
Look: Bucs Have Concerning Wednesday Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may hobble into their Week 2 division showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Nearly their entire wide receiver room is listed on Wednesday's injury report. Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman were limited in practice. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage did not practice at all.
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Colts Injury News
Thursday's injury report delivered troubling news for the Indianapolis Colts. While star linebacker Shaquille Leonard practiced for the second straight day, other key players are now in danger of missing their Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michael Pittman, a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, did not go at...
Cardinals, Kyler Murray bracing for matchup against Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones
LAS VEGAS – Chandler Jones has been giving different names for each of his pass-rushing moves for years and one of them, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recalled, was something called the “Snapchat.” “That one was pretty good,” Kingsbury said. “It’s like you see it and then it disappears apparently. I don't have Snapchat,...
Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 2
What a crazy Week 1 of NFL action! So many upsets, and several star players went down to injury. Fortunately for you, we have the Fantasy Football Rankings to keep you ahead of the competition. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like...
Colts holding walkthrough Friday after week of physical practices
The Indianapolis Colts are electing to hold a walkthrough Friday instead of a regular practice ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Fridays would typically include a regular practice for the final time before the game on Sunday, the Colts are keeping it light before they head down to Duval County.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) released their update injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 1 matchup at TIAA Bank Field. There are some big names on the injury list for the Colts, and going into the final practice of the week, there are plenty of concerns about the potential impact those players will have.
