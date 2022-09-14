ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

New Bar At 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck Features Cocktails Inspired By Chicago Neighborhoods

DOWNTOWN — A new lounge near the top of the former John Hancock Center allows people to grab a drink 1,000 feet above the city. CloudBar, a $2 million lounge on the building’s 94th floor at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, features food and drink options from local businesses, including Moody Tongue Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Kikwetu Coffee Company and Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club. The concept was created by Gettys Group, a local design firm.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Bring Car Caravans, Fireworks To Downtown

LOOP — Honking horns and cheers for Mexico echoed throughout Downtown late Thursday night as hundreds flocked in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The holiday, commemorated Friday, is in recognition of the country’s independence from Spain in 1810. DuSable Lake Shore Drive was packed with cars full of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Englewood’s Whole Foods Market Could Have New Grocer Announced ‘In The Next 30 Days’

ENGLEWOOD — A new grocer is expected to move into the Englewood Whole Foods Market when it closes this fall — and an announcement about who it could be is coming soon. The Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St. will close Nov. 13. Employees received a 60-day notice Tuesday and were told they could transfer to other Whole Foods locations in Chicago, a store supervisor said.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

See Famous Chicago Mobster Homes on Popular Gangster Tour

There's been a lot of talk about the new Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour featuring the homes of some of the most notorious organized crime figures. The city of Chicago has some fun, entertaining, and informative tours. You can take tours on foot, a segway scooter, a bus, or even a boat. The Chicago architecture tour by boat is one of the city's most popular tours. How fun does a tour of some of the Windy City's most notable donut shops sound?
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

‘Nostalgia For My Island’ Puerto Rican Art Collection Coming To Humboldt Park Museum Next Week

HUMBOLDT PARK — A Puerto Rican art collection is coming to the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture. The Humboldt Part museum, 3015 W. Division St., is partnering with Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico to bring the island’s art to Chicago. It’s part of the Museo de Arte de Ponce’s “efforts to make its collection accessible, especially to the Puerto Rican diaspora,” according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#A La Carte#Cocktail Lounge#Interior Design#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#South Asian#Block Club#Eastern#Turkish#Persian#Indian#Michelin#Afterbar Opening#World#Columbian Exposition#Valhalla Opening
purewow.com

The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼

Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
blockclubchicago.org

South Loop Love Fridge Needs Volunteers, Food Donations As Demand Stays High

SOUTH LOOP — The South Loop Love Fridge that allows people in need to get free food is looking for donations and volunteers. The 24-hour community fridge, 2023 S. Prairie Ave., is one of 23 across Chicago. More people have been stopping by to pick up food in recent months as food prices rise and people struggle from the financial impact of the pandemic, said Dan Goldberg, who helps manage the fridge.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Fire’s Near West Side Training Facility Clears Key City Hurdle

NEAR WEST SIDE — An $80 million training campus for the Chicago Fire on the former site of Near West Side public housing is moving forward after a key city vote Thursday. The Chicago Plan Commission approved a proposal from the Fire soccer club to build a training facility on 24.2 acres of vacant land managed by the Chicago Housing Authority. The property is bounded by Roosevelt Road, Ashland Avenue, 14th Street and Loomis Street. Commissioners voted 11-1 to green light the project.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Couple Opens Fad2Fresh Vintage Shop In Andersonville To Share Their Thrifting Finds

ANDERSONVILLE — A new shop is bringing a “vintage time machine” to Andersonville. Alex Jones and her girlfriend, Abigail Millner, opened Fad2Fresh, 5653 N. Ashland Ave., over the weekend. The business is a way to express their shared love of thrifting, music, movies and nostalgia, they said, and it’s stocked full of their best vintage finds from the ’30s to the early 2000s.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy