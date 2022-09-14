Read full article on original website
New Bar At 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck Features Cocktails Inspired By Chicago Neighborhoods
DOWNTOWN — A new lounge near the top of the former John Hancock Center allows people to grab a drink 1,000 feet above the city. CloudBar, a $2 million lounge on the building’s 94th floor at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, features food and drink options from local businesses, including Moody Tongue Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Kikwetu Coffee Company and Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club. The concept was created by Gettys Group, a local design firm.
blockclubchicago.org
Vote For Chicago’s Best Taco And Watch Mexican Wrestling Matches At Lakeview Taco Fest This Weekend
LAKEVIEW — A dozen local restaurants have prepared their best taco recipes for Lakeview Taco Fest this weekend. This year’s festival runs 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday along Southport Avenue between Addison and Roscoe streets. Visitors can try tacos stuffed with a range of meat and vegetarian options. People...
Mexican Independence Day Chicago: Celebrations lead to traffic gridlock downtown, more expected
The city has been prepping for this, encouraging people to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully.
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Bring Car Caravans, Fireworks To Downtown
LOOP — Honking horns and cheers for Mexico echoed throughout Downtown late Thursday night as hundreds flocked in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The holiday, commemorated Friday, is in recognition of the country’s independence from Spain in 1810. DuSable Lake Shore Drive was packed with cars full of...
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
blockclubchicago.org
Englewood’s Whole Foods Market Could Have New Grocer Announced ‘In The Next 30 Days’
ENGLEWOOD — A new grocer is expected to move into the Englewood Whole Foods Market when it closes this fall — and an announcement about who it could be is coming soon. The Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St. will close Nov. 13. Employees received a 60-day notice Tuesday and were told they could transfer to other Whole Foods locations in Chicago, a store supervisor said.
See Famous Chicago Mobster Homes on Popular Gangster Tour
There's been a lot of talk about the new Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour featuring the homes of some of the most notorious organized crime figures. The city of Chicago has some fun, entertaining, and informative tours. You can take tours on foot, a segway scooter, a bus, or even a boat. The Chicago architecture tour by boat is one of the city's most popular tours. How fun does a tour of some of the Windy City's most notable donut shops sound?
blockclubchicago.org
‘Nostalgia For My Island’ Puerto Rican Art Collection Coming To Humboldt Park Museum Next Week
HUMBOLDT PARK — A Puerto Rican art collection is coming to the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture. The Humboldt Part museum, 3015 W. Division St., is partnering with Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico to bring the island’s art to Chicago. It’s part of the Museo de Arte de Ponce’s “efforts to make its collection accessible, especially to the Puerto Rican diaspora,” according to a news release.
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL
I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
blockclubchicago.org
Historical Pullman Workers’ Home, Partially Restored By Former Electrician And ‘Lover Of Found Things,’ Up For Sale
PULLMAN — In Pullman, where residents often know the names of Pullman Company workers who once lived in their homes and architecture is a shared interest, a historical home that’s hit the market is creating a bit of buzz. Pamela Forsberg, a Realtor for J.W. Reedy Realty of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
blockclubchicago.org
South Loop Love Fridge Needs Volunteers, Food Donations As Demand Stays High
SOUTH LOOP — The South Loop Love Fridge that allows people in need to get free food is looking for donations and volunteers. The 24-hour community fridge, 2023 S. Prairie Ave., is one of 23 across Chicago. More people have been stopping by to pick up food in recent months as food prices rise and people struggle from the financial impact of the pandemic, said Dan Goldberg, who helps manage the fridge.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
2022 Holiday Guide: Here's When Festivities in and Around Chicago Will Open for the Season
The holiday season may be months away, but it's never too early to start spreading cheer. Several holiday staples in the Chicago area have already revealed their festive plans ahead of the season. Here's a look at when local festivities will start ringing in the holidays:. Chicago Christkindlmarket. Chicago's famed...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Fire’s Near West Side Training Facility Clears Key City Hurdle
NEAR WEST SIDE — An $80 million training campus for the Chicago Fire on the former site of Near West Side public housing is moving forward after a key city vote Thursday. The Chicago Plan Commission approved a proposal from the Fire soccer club to build a training facility on 24.2 acres of vacant land managed by the Chicago Housing Authority. The property is bounded by Roosevelt Road, Ashland Avenue, 14th Street and Loomis Street. Commissioners voted 11-1 to green light the project.
blockclubchicago.org
After Launching ‘Save Local’ Series During Pandemic, West Town Photographer Is Following Up With Business Owners 2 Years Later
WEST TOWN — A West Town photographer who created a portrait series encouraging people to support local businesses during the pandemic is back at it, showing how those business owners are faring in 2022. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, West Town photographer Candice Cusic watched as businesses all over...
blockclubchicago.org
Couple Opens Fad2Fresh Vintage Shop In Andersonville To Share Their Thrifting Finds
ANDERSONVILLE — A new shop is bringing a “vintage time machine” to Andersonville. Alex Jones and her girlfriend, Abigail Millner, opened Fad2Fresh, 5653 N. Ashland Ave., over the weekend. The business is a way to express their shared love of thrifting, music, movies and nostalgia, they said, and it’s stocked full of their best vintage finds from the ’30s to the early 2000s.
