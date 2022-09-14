Read full article on original website
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 2 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Carr is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you are going to get. He had a poor fantasy performance in Week 1 due to throwing three interceptions, but he should have a much better game this weekend. The Cardinals have allowed the most passing touchdowns (35) in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season. Patrick Mahomes destroyed the Cardinals secondary last week, putting up 360 passing yards and five touchdowns (with ease).
NFL
Arizona State fires head coach Herm Edwards three games into 2022 season
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21...
NFL
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, considered day-to-day
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered day-to-day, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday. Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Thursday, including a...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 1-1-0 Kevin Patra's takeaways:. Good thing the 49ers didn't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter. In stepped Jimmy G, who guided the 49ers to a coasting victory over their NFC West rival. Garoppolo didn't seem bothered at all by his surgically repaired shoulder in his first snaps of live football since January. The QB started 8 of 11 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He looked a little erratic for stretches of the second half, which could be expected considering he didn't take part in training camp and Kyle Shanahan had to scrap a large part of the playbook after Lance's injury. But the Niners leaned on the run game late to milk the clock, and Jimmy G plowed in for the game-sealing TD. With Lance done for the season, it's once again Garoppolo's team.
NFL
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week. The team officially ruled out Dobbins for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins appeared on track to see his first meaningful action in more than 600 days after getting in full practices all week. But Baltimore chose to play it safe with the starting RB coming off an ACL tear.
NFL
Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars
Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2. The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable. Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad...
NFL
49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery
Trey Lance's season has come to an ill-fated end in Week 2. The 49ers quarterback suffered a fractured ankle against the Seahawks that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game for Lance and led San Francisco to a 27-7 victory over Seattle.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16
WR Andy Isabella (back) is out Sunday against the Raiders, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is out, per Kingsbury. S Jalen Thompson (toe) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. 0-1-0 INJURIES. RB Damien Williams (rib) is out Sunday against the Rams. INJURIES. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)...
NFL
NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins put rest of NFL on notice with epic comeback win over Ravens
BALTIMORE -- In the smattering of Miami Dolphins fans here Sunday afternoon, there were more than a few wearing Dan Marino jerseys. It has been a long time since Marino played -- he was on the sideline pre-game as an eminence gris for the franchise -- and that was the last time it felt like the Dolphins could score anytime, from anywhere, when they are on the field.
NFL
Can't-Miss Play: Lamar Jackson TAKES OFF for career-long 79-yard TD run
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs for a career-long 79-yard touchdown. Lamar Jackson sets the NFL record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback.
NFL
49ers sign punter Mitch Wishnowsky to four-year extension worth up to $13 million
The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season. The deal gives Wishnowsky just under $3 million per year, with a total maximum value of $13 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
NFL
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore ejected for role in fight
A major fight early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Saints led to the ejections of two star players who have no love lost for each other. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore -- two players who have gone toe to toe several times over the years -- were disqualified from the Bucs' eventual 20-10 win after Evans shoved Lattimore to the ground following an incomplete pass to Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller.
NFL
Brandon Staley on 4th-down calls in Chargers' loss: 'Wanted to give our defense a chance to compete'
Last season, Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley was aggressive on fourth downs, often rattling football traditionalists with his decisions. But early in Thursday night's 27-24 loss in Kansas City, Staley backed off that approach, eschewing several chances to go for it on fourth down. Asked after the game about punting twice on the Chiefs' side of the field in the second quarter, Staley cited his defense's play.
NFL
Bucs overcome injuries to snap seven-game losing streak to Saints
NEW ORLEANS -- With several minutes gone in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without their top three wide receivers, top two left tackles, No. 1 center and primary third-down back. Their leading rusher was ostensibly playing on one leg after being listed as questionable on the injury report, and their quarterback was showing the type of frustration he normally causes opponents.
NFL
E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football HOFer Kurt Warner, starts as true freshman QB for Temple on Saturday
E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, started Temple University's game versus Rutgers Saturday as a true freshman quarterback, the first start of his collegiate career. The Owls attempted a comeback with E.J. Warner under center, but fell just short, losing 16-14. Warner went 19 for 32 passing in the contest, collecting 215 yards with a touchdown and interception. The touchdown pass came late in the fourth quarter when Warner avoided a collapsing pocket and threw off his back foot to find receiver Jordan Smith, who spun and ran it to the house for a 47-yard score, Warner's longest completion of the game.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes 'livin' right' after several near-interceptions vs. Chargers
Good teams win their clunkers. The Kansas City Chiefs didn't play crisp football Thursday night but found a way to overcome a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made some fantastic plays to lead the Chiefs, but his play was sporadic, tossing several...
NFL
Alvin Kamara among a number of stars questionable for Buccaneers-Saints matchup
Alvin Kamara and a host of key players on both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Kamara was officially listed as questionable due to a ribs injury. The back missing the past two days of practice after getting a limited session in on Wednesday is a negative track.
NFL
Will Justin Jefferson become NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver? Can Trey Lance slay Shanahan's tormentor?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- Brian Daboll's gone, but the Bills' offense appears to remain in very good hands. -- Can Trey Lance deliver in a huge -- and uniquely...
NFL
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for veteran rest and personal day every Wednesday during 2022 season
Finally, at 45 years old, Tom Brady will receive the veteran treatment this season. The Buccaneers quarterback took Wednesday off this past week, with it listed as a rest day. Sources informed of the team's plans say for the first time in his illustrious career, Brady will receive the same designation every Wednesday of the season.
