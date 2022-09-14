27 Things That Seemed Like They Belonged In The Year 3000 15 Years Ago But Are Now Completely Worthless

Related
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
Upworthy
People spent years trying to identify this '90s cartoon elf. The internet has finally cracked it.
There are few things the people online love more than a mystery. From helping identify mysterious figures to unraveling the most complicated of enigmas, internet sleuths jump at the chance to provide answers to seemingly unanswerable questions and have built a pretty good track record of doing so. However, there's one puzzle that has left internet users stumped for years: the identity of a nondescript cartoon elf that made an appearance in a Canadian family's 1992 Christmas photo. Many have lost sleep trying to place the bearded elf, including Emily Charette, whose dad captured the now-famous photo at their Ottawa home three decades ago.
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Chrissy Teigen Posted The Hate Comments She Recently Saw About Herself And They're Really Gross
"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great."
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
"I Still Terribly Regret It": People Are Sharing The Money Mistake From College That Still Haunts Them, And I'm Definitely Guilty Of A Couple
"I regret pretty much every financial decision I made in college. I opened credit cards, joined a sorority that I paid for myself, and best of all, took the maximum amount of student loans available every single semester. Almost 20 years later, I’m still over $100k in debt."
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
KIDS・
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
People Keep Resurfacing The Queen's Famous "Pancake" Recipe, And Honestly, They Give American Pancakes A Run For Their Money
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which, I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
Non-Rich People Are Sharing Out-Of-Touch Advice That Rich People Need To Just Stop Giving
"If you think gas is too expensive, just buy an electric car."
technewstoday.com
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?
The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
"Something Told Me To Leave Early": People Are Revealing How Listening To Their Intuition Saved Their Lives, And It's Bone-Chilling
"If I hadn’t been there, I don’t know if he would have made it."
Daemon Targaryen Is A Chaotic Mess, And People Are Loving It
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
TikTok clones rival with real-time sharing feature
After years of larger competitors copying TikTok, the short-form video app is now copying a newer rival.
12 Hollywood Nepotism Babies Who Actually Had To Audition For Their Parts, And 10 Who Got To Skip Straight To The Spotlight
These days, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is a "nepotism baby" — aka someone with already-famous parents. However, not all of them are just handed their roles on a silver platter. Sometimes, their parents make them audition just like everybody else.
Quiet quitting isn't a new phenomenon, especially for those from marginalized backgrounds. 3 women share why they had to quiet-quit to reclaim their identities.
"I mean, 5 p.m. came and I shut down," one woman told Insider, adding: "There's always been this need to separate life from livelihood."
