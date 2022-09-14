ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 Things That Seemed Like They Belonged In The Year 3000 15 Years Ago But Are Now Completely Worthless

By Dave Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xF3BK_0hvJqGwa00

In 2007, nothing seemed more technologically significant than...

1. iPhone apps where you drank fake beer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ID3UW_0hvJqGwa00

Steve Jobs' vision: finally realized.

A big stinky loser

2. Or iPhone apps where you could download a fake lighter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xf8PW_0hvJqGwa00

Sure!

youtube.com

3. And even before that, phones with internet on them in the first place:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hFDO_0hvJqGwa00

Not that anyone ever used it.

passingpleasantries.tumblr.com

4. Or having the option and the ability, to update your Facebook... FROM A TEXT MESSAGE:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3xcd_0hvJqGwa00

The possibilities are endless. Or, actually, not.

reddit.com

5. Watching full-length movies that cost tens of millions of dollars to make on an iPod with a two-inch screen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRt03_0hvJqGwa00

The future is...TWO INCHES!

Twitter: @twilightreborn

6. A DVD or VHS player in their car:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18l9BJ_0hvJqGwa00

I think they could invent time travel and I still wouldn't be as in awe as the first time I saw this.

Facebook: TheNostalgic90s

7. Or, saints preserve us, a whole N64 in a car:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334xqF_0hvJqGwa00

Honestly, would be pretty cool today.

Iris Schneider / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

8. Those watches that lit up blue, truly a sign we were living in the future:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z86nK_0hvJqGwa00

I heard that if you drank the blue you got superpowers.

reddit.com

9. Aggressively thick big screen TVs your one rich friend had:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6lWJ_0hvJqGwa00

It was like watching a movie in your home, only every single light in the world reflected off the screen and it sounded like a buncha pennies rolling around in a Chef Boyardee can.

quora.com

10. And TVs that let you access the World Wide Web:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffcBv_0hvJqGwa00

Imagine the internet...but it's impossible to navigate because you're using a remote control. Amazing.

San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

11. The original iPod and the million buttons it had:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEMqe_0hvJqGwa00

The clickwheel was truly a game changer. Bring back the clickwheel.

reddit.com

12. A TV with a freakin' VHS player BUILT INTO IT:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9v7n_0hvJqGwa00

This truly felt like the future. How could society advance beyond this?

reddit.com

13. Or, be still my beating heart, a TV with a DVD player in it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEpGL_0hvJqGwa00

NOOOOOW we're cookin' with gas, gang!!!

reddit.com

14. Digital cable and being able to watch a ton of useless channels:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESs3w_0hvJqGwa00

Truly mind-blowing the first time you use a TV with digital cable after years of basic cable. Nickelodeon Games And Sports, man.

Facebook: TheNostalgic90s

15. That one paper toss iPhone game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTqhc_0hvJqGwa00

This was required by law to be the first app everyone downloaded when they got an iPhone.

reddit.com

16. Those robot dogs that eventually died and just became things your parents tripped over:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUif0_0hvJqGwa00

The future is...OW!

Getty

17. See-through electronics being the future of design:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyDoP_0hvJqGwa00

These all felt like something out of the year 3000. Truly astounding at the time.

reddit.com

18. Netflix's DVD service and just the entire idea of someone SENDING a movie to you:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3vu7_0hvJqGwa00

You're tellin' me that instead of going to the store and picking up a movie, I can wait four business days? Sign me up!

suburbanmen.com

19. CD players with skip protection:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hH6wp_0hvJqGwa00

This felt like something the US government retrieved from an alien spaceship that crashed into the parking lot of a Burger King or something.

ebay.com

20. Portable DVD players that would skip every time you moved them a centimeter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Um1zr_0hvJqGwa00

You trying to watch Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed in the back of a minivan traveling at 65 miles per hour? Because hell yeah I am.

Getty

21. Car phones that you would only see in TV and movies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boJO2_0hvJqGwa00

Remember when people wanted to be reachable anywhere, anytime? Sounds like a nightmare! Hahahahaha.

Twitter: @search

22. Okay, hear me out — these exact light switches that, again, your one rich friend had:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdLhk_0hvJqGwa00

Felt like something out of Star Wars.

encuentra24.com

23. That fish that everyone's uncle had for some reason:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTp3Z_0hvJqGwa00

A fish that sings songs I hate? Let's do this, baby!!!

Twitter: @StevenBalthaser

24. That cassette tape that let your connect your iPod to your car stereo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czMop_0hvJqGwa00

This truly changed the game.

reddit.com

25. Hit Clips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIsQJ_0hvJqGwa00

Songs I kind of like...for 30 seconds at a time? Now, this I gotta get!

marceling.tumblr.com

26. Those batteries that let you check how much energy was left:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vc6tL_0hvJqGwa00

My fingers are still permanently dented from these.

reddit.com

27. And finally, the ALPHA and the OMEGA...a VHS AND DVD player:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jujCS_0hvJqGwa00

Truly the peak of human civilization.

amazon.com

