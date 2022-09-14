Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Are there big cats in Georgia?
HNN News Brief (Sept. 16, 2022):. -- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools. -- The city says it has replenished its supply of toilet paper for public parks. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 16, 2022)
hawaiinewsnow.com
State blames shrinking enrollment at public schools on declining birth rate, outmigration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public schools lost nearly 3,000 students this school year compared to the year before, according to new enrollment figures released Friday. It’s the fourth school year with declining enrollment. DOE officials blamed the trend on Hawaii’s declining birth rate and ongoing outmigration to other states....
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity
Trade winds will kick up Sunday as a wetter trade wind pattern takes over but back to classic trades next week. Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Updated: Sep....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather pattern to start the work week
More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Winds are expected to become lighter again from the east-southeast around Friday and Saturday, with a possible higher rainfall potential for southeast-facing slopes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather pattern returns
An area of moisture will hitch a ride on the returning trades, increasing the chance for windward showers. Trade winds will kick up Sunday as a wetter trade wind pattern takes over but back to classic trades next week. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Donations to aid migrants dumped in Massachusetts 'tremendous,' official says
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
'Something is off': Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
hawaiinewsnow.com
A dozen protesters show up at elections meeting to find it being conducted via Zoom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election doubters aired their grievances Friday at the state Elections Commission’s first meeting since the August primary. But it wasn’t the forum they expected. About a dozen people showed up at the state Elections Office hoping to speak to commissioners in person but were disappointed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Maui bribery scandal, county mayoral candidates say corruption is not common
hawaiinewsnow.com
UPDATE: AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
hawaiinewsnow.com
High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead
