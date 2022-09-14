Read full article on original website
Related
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
freightwaves.com
GoBolt launches sustainable small parcel delivery in US, Canada
Toronto-based supply chain technology company GoBolt on Wednesday announced the launch of a sustainable small parcel delivery service in the U.S. and Canada. The service is powered by the company’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, as well as a partnership to offset carbon emissions through sustainability technology firm EcoCart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'If it ain't broke, don't replace it': the first step to a sustainable kitchen space
It’s likely that buying sustainably is on your radar more now than ever before, and even if it’s not, it probably should be. In 2021, research from Deloitte* showed that 34 per cent of buyers had 'chosen brands that have environmentally sustainable practices' in an effort to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.
Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play
It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open. The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio. “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
Jim Baka Joins Transcend Capital Advisors as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer
MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Transcend Capital Advisors today announced the appointment of Jim Baka as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. Baka will assume responsibility for day-to-day leadership of Transcend, including firm strategy, geographic expansion, advisor recruiting, operations, and organic growth initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005256/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland
TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How US Denim Mills is Creating a More Sustainable Industry with ECO-ZERO
As sustainable fashion in the denim industry becomes more prevalent and the global economic crunch induced by Covid-19 has pushed some manufacturers to revamp their thinking patterns, companies worldwide continue to ramp up their sustainable initiatives and innovations. Some organizations are creating viability by innovating different products and techniques that carry through the consumers’ preferences for products that are eco-friendly, practical and fashionable in a holistic way. Taking a cue from the constantly evolving global trends, US Denim Mills, the fabric manufacturing unit of US Apparel & Textiles based in Pakistan, started reviewing every manufacturing step, adding in more sustainable fabric content...
ITMF: Global Textile Sector Expectations Turned Negative in July
The 15th International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) “Corona-Survey” showed that the business situation plunged into negative territory in July. The business situation was worse in Asia than in the rest of the world. Textile machinery was the only segment still in positive territory. Business expectations have also turned negative for the first time since the start of the survey in early 2020. South-East Asia and South America were relatively more optimistic, as were downstream segments. ITMF said in releasing survey results this week that order intake was weakening globally, but still in positive territory. “Here too, expectations have turned negative in all textile...
Nature.com
World’s largest fusion experiment ITER appoints new chief
Pietro Barabaschi, who will take over as director-general of ITER in October, plans to improve integration between collaborating agencies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pietro Barabaschi, an electrical engineer who has spent his entire career in fusion research, has been selected to lead ITER, the...
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
CNBC
This startup's chemically engineered water filtration system helps large farms and industrial processors recycle their wastewater
Wastewater reprocessing startup ZwitterCo announced on Thursday that it has raised $33 million to scale up its chemically engineered membrane water filtration technology to help industrial companies and large farms recycle wastewater. The patented filtration technology came out of a research lab at Tufts University. In many cases — such...
TechCrunch
Enverus acquires solar planning solution RatedPower
Enverus works with all sorts of customers in the energy ecosystem focused both on renewables and oil and gas. In particular, the company has partnered with 98% of U.S. energy producers and 35,000 suppliers to offer real-time access to analytics. With these insights, energy-focused companies can benchmark cost and revenue more easily before committing to a new project.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Start-up plans solar manufacturing in disadvantaged communities
An ambitious startup, CHERP, seeks to launch a new ‘no hot spot’ panel, using non-profit micro solar module assembly facilities, to be distributed across disadvantaged communities. CHERP stands for Community Home Energy Revolution Project. In a presentation hosted by Seneca Solar, CHERP put forth their nationwide vision to...
Nanushka Launches Conscious Textile Group
Nanushka founder and creative director Sandra Sandor has long been pushing her conscious contemporary label’s sustainable credentials through the use of certified materials. Now the Hungarian fashion designer, who shows the co-ed line in London and Paris, is going a step further and getting involved at the R&D stage through a partnership with Budapest’s Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME). Together the new partnership will launch the the Conscious Textile Group to research post-production textiles and circularity.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootNanushka Resort 2023Made in Germany “The pressing need is to shift to a circular business...
University subject profile: construction, surveying and planning
From construction management to urban planning and quantity surveying, this area has a range of career routes, so you will probably want to pin down where your skills and interests lie before you apply. Building and town and country planning are distinct, although they are closely linked. These programmes generally...
HP's SitePrint robotic solution could revolutionize construction layout process
HP has introduced us to a small robot that can significantly speed up construction work by autonomously printing guidelines directly from blueprints onto the floor. The robot SitePrint is a super-fast layout tool that is rugged, roadworthy, and extremely accurate, HP says. The robot will be available to customers in...
architizer.com
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) Design Iconic External Diagrid for Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters is the new home for a bank that has grown from a rural credit union into a modern commercial bank. The building was designed to “breathe” and flex to occupant needs, utilizing naturally ventilated atria and a column-free externalized structure. Our architectural, structural and sustainable engineering studios worked closely together to emphasize dialogue between nature and technology throughout the building, defining a new world-class benchmark for sustainable wellness-focused design.
Argentina's Bioceres expands global seed tie-up with Syngenta
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Argentine seed technology firm Bioceres (BIOX.O) said on Friday it had agreed to expand its collaboration with Swiss seeds and pesticides maker Syngenta to develop and market its biological seed treatment solutions globally.
Comments / 0