Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
On the Puget Sound, the Women Whose Lives—and Work—Revolve Around Salmon
[Editor's note: There are a lot of varying opinions on word choice when it comes to describing people who fish, from the universal use of fishermen versus the alternative fisherwoman, to non-gendered options like fisher, fishing families, and fishing folk. The women we spoke to had a mix of preferences on word choice—as it seems, do their peers—which you'll see reflected in the story below.]
Whatcom’s Chilliwack Complex wildfire still burning. Here’s how it compares to others
The fires were first reported last week in the North Cascades National Park Complex, approximately five miles from the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
Snohomish County rejects Whatcom bid for jail space, sheriff’s office explores options
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is looking for options to free up space in an overcrowded Whatcom County Jail after Snohomish County informed it would not have the resources to house 45 Whatcom inmates. According to an August 30 email from Snohomish County Jail bureau chief Jamie Kane to Whatcom...
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
City of Lynden calls special meeting
LYNDEN — At 5 p.m. today, the Lynden City Council will hold a special meeting to act on a matter in accordance with RCW 42.30.080. According to the City of Lynden's Sept. 14 notice of special meeting, council is expected to spend 15 minutes in executive session to talk with legal counsel about current or potential litigation per RCW 42.30.110.(1) (i).
This is the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best mac and cheese is also known for its pizza.
Whatcom sheriff’s office IDs pedestrian killed near Blaine
The fatal incident was the second involving a pedestrian within Whatcom County in five days.
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
Ferndale heads to Lumen Field with Hatchett starting on the line for Week 3 football action
Here’s where Whatcom County teams are playing in the season’s third week.
Employees at this Bellingham retail business forming a union. Here are the details
The decision to unionize in retail appears to be a growing trend in Bellingham
This $2.4M Gorgeous Estate Captures the Beauty of Luin Anacortes Mountain Range and Bay
The Estate in Anacortes is a luxurious home featuring custom details throughout now available for sale. This home located at 15751 N Deception Shores Drive, Anacortes, Washington; offering 05 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,465 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelli Lang – RE/MAX Gateway (Phone: 360 929-2217) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Anacortes.
Whatcom pedestrian struck and killed by passing truck early Thursday
Law enforcement is still working to identify the man who died in the collision.
Family searching for answers 2 years after Anacortes woman went missing
ANACORTES, Wash. — It’s been two years since Laynee Westbrook disappeared from Anacortes, and her family is still fighting to find her. “We're not giving up,” said Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law. “We're not going to stop, and she deserves it.”. Westbrook's family has been fighting...
Nooksack Valley captures victory over King’s
Pioneers come out on top in back-and-forth 25-23 match. Nooksack Valley extended its winning streak to three after a thrilling 25-23 victory against King’s in a non-league matchup on Friday.
10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed
The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
A downtown Bellingham restaurant that shut down temporarily has decided not to reopen
The restaurant is among several that have recently closed in Whatcom County.
Former Tribune reporter writes third novel
LYNDEN — A native of New York, Ashley E. Sweeney knew long before she went away to Wheaton College in Massachusetts that she wanted to be a novelist. Just like her father.
Washington Man Allegedly Asks Store Employees for a Knife Sharpener, Then Stabs Customer
A Bellingham man reportedly asked employees at a discount store if they had a knife sharpener shortly before severely cutting another customer just outside the store. Bellingham Police booked Anthony Lee Beckwith, 33, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 13, on suspicion of second-degree assault, and jail records show Beckwith is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
