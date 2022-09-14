ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cntraveler.com

On the Puget Sound, the Women Whose Lives—and Work—Revolve Around Salmon

[Editor's note: There are a lot of varying opinions on word choice when it comes to describing people who fish, from the universal use of fishermen versus the alternative fisherwoman, to non-gendered options like fisher, fishing families, and fishing folk. The women we spoke to had a mix of preferences on word choice—as it seems, do their peers—which you'll see reflected in the story below.]
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Government
Ferndale, WA
Government
Lynden, WA
Government
lyndentribune.com

City of Lynden calls special meeting

LYNDEN — At 5 p.m. today, the Lynden City Council will hold a special meeting to act on a matter in accordance with RCW 42.30.080. According to the City of Lynden's Sept. 14 notice of special meeting, council is expected to spend 15 minutes in executive session to talk with legal counsel about current or potential litigation per RCW 42.30.110.(1) (i).
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobbyist#Northwest#Cfm
luxury-houses.net

This $2.4M Gorgeous Estate Captures the Beauty of Luin Anacortes Mountain Range and Bay

The Estate in Anacortes is a luxurious home featuring custom details throughout now available for sale. This home located at 15751 N Deception Shores Drive, Anacortes, Washington; offering 05 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,465 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelli Lang – RE/MAX Gateway (Phone: 360 929-2217) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Anacortes.
ANACORTES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lyndentribune.com

Nooksack Valley captures victory over King’s

Pioneers come out on top in back-and-forth 25-23 match. Nooksack Valley extended its winning streak to three after a thrilling 25-23 victory against King’s in a non-league matchup on Friday.
VALLEY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Former Tribune reporter writes third novel

LYNDEN — A native of New York, Ashley E. Sweeney knew long before she went away to Wheaton College in Massachusetts that she wanted to be a novelist. Just like her father.
LYNDEN, WA
Chronicle

Washington Man Allegedly Asks Store Employees for a Knife Sharpener, Then Stabs Customer

A Bellingham man reportedly asked employees at a discount store if they had a knife sharpener shortly before severely cutting another customer just outside the store. Bellingham Police booked Anthony Lee Beckwith, 33, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 13, on suspicion of second-degree assault, and jail records show Beckwith is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy