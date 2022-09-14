Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
AOL Corp
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Liz Cheney says Kevin McCarthy shouldn't be speaker in a GOP House because he's been 'completely unfaithful to the Constitution'
Cheney said on ABC News that McCarthy has "demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of Speaker."
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortion with few exceptions
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he had signed a bill into law that prohibits nearly all abortions except in certain medical situations or in cases of rape or incest.
Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol
Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol. In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of...
U.S. Senate Democrats could link same-sex marriage, gov't funding bills -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate could add language protecting gay marriage rights to a stopgap measure to keep the federal government funded and running, in a bill that will need Republican support for passage, a Democratic source said on Tuesday.
Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'
Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Pelosi won't say if she wants to stay in charge. But will House Democrats let her?
Nancy Pelosi sidestepped a question this week about whether she wants to continue leading House Democrats after November -- but her own members are divided about whether they'd let that happen.
Business Insider
A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'
Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
White House attacks Kevin McCarthy's GOP plan ahead of midterm elections
The White House has lashed out at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's "Commitment to America" as a tax giveaway that shows Republicans do not stand for the people.
The septuagenarian spike: Number of lawmakers in Congress aged over 70 has jumped from 8% to 23% in just 20 years - as they cling to power for longer
There are more members of Congress over the age of 70 in 2022 than any year prior, a new chart shows. According to an analysis by Business Insider, the number of septuagenarians serving in the House of Representatives and Senate more than doubled across two decades. In 2002 just 8...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
Critics question McConnell's leadership as GOP's Senate prospects dim
With just weeks to go before the midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) detractors are criticizing his leadership as shifting forecasts suggest the party will have a more difficult time winning a majority in the upper chamber than previously expected.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Pence speaks up for national abortion restrictions
Some Republicans have stirred intra-party concerns over various policy positions and candidates that will test the electorate’s appetite for conservatism in November. But today, prominent members of the GOP doubled down in several arenas:. Former VP MIKE PENCE defended Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM’s (R-S.C.) new proposed national 15-week abortion ban...
Chuck Schumer said he doesn't think Democrats will keep control of the House, report says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told some Senate Democrats he believes his party won't keep control of the House, according to a report.
