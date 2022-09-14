ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#House#Nvidia Corp Days
Business Insider

A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'

Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pence speaks up for national abortion restrictions

Some Republicans have stirred intra-party concerns over various policy positions and candidates that will test the electorate’s appetite for conservatism in November. But today, prominent members of the GOP doubled down in several arenas:. Former VP MIKE PENCE defended Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM’s (R-S.C.) new proposed national 15-week abortion ban...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy