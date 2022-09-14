Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
mauinow.com
Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September
September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
mauinow.com
Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County
A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
mauinow.com
Maui Waena, Kīhei Charter among largest middle and charter schools respectively
Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului has among the largest middle school enrollment in the state with 1,044 students. Kīhei Charter School has the third largest charter school enrollment in Hawaiʻi with 693 students, according to the latest data compiled by the state Department of Education. Enrollment at...
mauinow.com
After Maui woman dies from asthma, ‘Lungs for Life’ event aims to boost awareness
When Maui resident Carmen Pasion Dagulo, 56, was buried earlier this year, her grieving family had no idea what had caused Dagulo’s unexpected death in the middle of the night. “After two months the funeral director told me it was an acute asthma attack,” said Dagulo’s sister, Lalaine Pasion....
mauinow.com
Council aims to acquire 257 acres in Māʻalaea by eminent domain, but owners push back
A council committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval to acquire 257 acres in Māʻalaea for preservation. The only problem is the new owners don’t want to sell it. Polarizing developer Peter Martin and his West Maui Land Construction and Hope Builders in May purchased the land,...
mauinow.com
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal, alleging he also paid about $2 million in bribes to a former Maui official. It’s the largest ever bribery case in Hawaii history. Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy, owner of...
mauinow.com
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
