ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 1

Related
mauinow.com

Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September

September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County

A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalaupapa, HI
Maui County, HI
Lifestyle
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Maui County, HI
Government
City
Kaunakakai, HI
State
Hawaii State
mauinow.com

Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Davis
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy