Agriculture

The Whale 99.1 FM

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
AGRICULTURE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant

Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever

The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
