Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy
The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) questionable for Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Toney was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant, so he may have tweaked something at practice. The oft-injured receiver played just seven snaps in the Giants' opener and wasn't targeted at all, but he did flash his play-making abilities with 23 yards on two rush attempts. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday, so Toney could see more work if he's healthy. Richie James and Sterling Shepard stand to benefit if Toney joins Robinson on the inactive list.
How to watch Panthers vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2
The 0-1 Carolina Panthers will head into MetLife Stadium on Sunday not only trying to make good on their season-opening loss, but also on their 2021 loss to these same New York Giants. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for in this redo attempt from a year ago....
numberfire.com
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
Yardbarker
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
Panthers Week 2 injury report: WR Shi Smith questionable vs. Giants
With return man Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve and set to miss a few months’ time, Week 2 appeared to offer a new opportunity for Carolina Panthers wideout Shi Smith. But, suddenly, it may not appear that way now. The second-year receiver, who was presumably in line to...
College GameDay crew shares picks for Penn State-Auburn
ESPN may have sent College GameDay to Appalachian State on Saturday, but the Penn State–Auburn game is certainly in the spotlight for the crew when it came time to make their weekly picks. Thanks to playing an opener on Thursday night and having a low-profile home game last weekend, this is the first time Penn State has had a game featured in the Saturday picks segment to close out the program. Desmond Howard called for a big game from Nick Singleton in a Penn State win. Pat McAfee, the newcomer on the staff for College GameDay, went defense with love for Joey Porter...
Remember the Arkansas baseball schedule release this week? Yeah, forget it
Whew. That was a close one. We’re going to get Arkansas-versus-Tennessee on the baseball field after all, it appears. And by ‘we,’ this writer means we. All of us. The SEC released the league’s conference schedule earlier in the week but rescinded it on Friday after it was discovered to be inaccurate. Not included was that game between the Diamond Hogs and Volunteers, which was known to be a given, considering the league’s scheduling rotation. Now, dates and opponents will change and the league will release the revised – correct – schedule sometime in the future. Honestly, expect early next week. So hopefully you haven’t bought plane tickets or hotels just yet. But even if you have, be glad, anyway, that the college baseball world will get to catch Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his former assistant Tony Vitello go head-to-head for three games in the regular season in the springtime.
Comments / 0