Whew. That was a close one. We’re going to get Arkansas-versus-Tennessee on the baseball field after all, it appears. And by ‘we,’ this writer means we. All of us. The SEC released the league’s conference schedule earlier in the week but rescinded it on Friday after it was discovered to be inaccurate. Not included was that game between the Diamond Hogs and Volunteers, which was known to be a given, considering the league’s scheduling rotation. Now, dates and opponents will change and the league will release the revised – correct – schedule sometime in the future. Honestly, expect early next week. So hopefully you haven’t bought plane tickets or hotels just yet. But even if you have, be glad, anyway, that the college baseball world will get to catch Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his former assistant Tony Vitello go head-to-head for three games in the regular season in the springtime.

BASEBALL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO