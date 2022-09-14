Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
WYFF4.com
Greenville poll workers needed ahead of November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — With Election Day less than two months away, Upstate county election offices are looking for poll workers. "It's always something that you can do to help out your community and then also help your friends and neighbors get through the process quickly," said Adam Hammons, director of Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Revel Event Center building is on the market
The building housing the Revel Event Center and Stone Pin Company in Greenville is on the market, brokerage Avison Young announced Sept. 15. Located at 304 E. Stone Ave., this two-story, 17,000-square-foot building features:. 8,500 square feet of event space. A boutique bowling alley with six bowling lanes, a bar...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Play Pickleball! What is it and where can you play? Answers here!
Looking for a place to play pickleball in Greenville, Spartanburg, and the rest of the Upstate? Or maybe you’re just interested in learning about this widely loved sport. Regardless, we’ve got basic information for you on how to play the game as well as a list of places where you can play the game. And luckily, there are plenty of places to play pickleball in the Upstate.
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
WYFF4.com
155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Disease deadly to rabbits found in South Carolina for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning the public of a disease in rabbits that's been spotted in South Carolina for the first time - and could be deadly to the creatures. The organization said that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) has been encountered in Greenville County following...
Free mobile, legal advice coming to Union Co.
Free legal advice is coming to Union County, a mobile law service called The Palmetto Leader.
golaurens.com
Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County
Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
Eater
Georgian Cuisine, With a Cause, Finds Home in Greenville, South Carolina
Family-style meals aren’t uncommon in Greenville, South Carolina. You can get Italian family meals, Spanish tapas, and of course the ever-present Southern-style family meal. But now, Greenville’s culinary landscape has added a new type of family-style dining: Georgian. Keipi, located in the Hampton Station development in Greenville, serves...
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
Lewis Barbecue opens in place of former Tommy’s Country Ham House
After much anticipation, Lewis Barbeque, in Greenville, opened its doors to customers Wednesday.
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
Man accused of hacking into Greenville’s Verizon account, ordering phones
The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000.
