Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville poll workers needed ahead of November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — With Election Day less than two months away, Upstate county election offices are looking for poll workers. "It's always something that you can do to help out your community and then also help your friends and neighbors get through the process quickly," said Adam Hammons, director of Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Revel Event Center building is on the market

The building housing the Revel Event Center and Stone Pin Company in Greenville is on the market, brokerage Avison Young announced Sept. 15. Located at 304 E. Stone Ave., this two-story, 17,000-square-foot building features:. 8,500 square feet of event space. A boutique bowling alley with six bowling lanes, a bar...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Play Pickleball! What is it and where can you play? Answers here!

Looking for a place to play pickleball in Greenville, Spartanburg, and the rest of the Upstate? Or maybe you’re just interested in learning about this widely loved sport. Regardless, we’ve got basic information for you on how to play the game as well as a list of places where you can play the game. And luckily, there are plenty of places to play pickleball in the Upstate.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County

Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Eater

Georgian Cuisine, With a Cause, Finds Home in Greenville, South Carolina

Family-style meals aren’t uncommon in Greenville, South Carolina. You can get Italian family meals, Spanish tapas, and of course the ever-present Southern-style family meal. But now, Greenville’s culinary landscape has added a new type of family-style dining: Georgian. Keipi, located in the Hampton Station development in Greenville, serves...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans

SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC

