Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?
Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?
I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
Lubbock Parents Arrested After Their Toddler Was Found in Parking Lot
Two parents from Lubbock were arrested after their small child was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. A resident of the complex had seen the child trying to open the front door. The child told them that their parents went to go get food, so the resident called police.
Lubbock School Superintendent Pay Shows Huge Disparity- A Look at the Numbers
Public employee's salaries are public information, should you choose to go digging for those numbers. This includes teachers, and many people who work for State or National agencies. When I worked at a library, my pay rate was public, and also very, very sad. The Houston Chronicle put together a...
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day
The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
Are You the One? This Lubbock Business is Officially Hiring!
Calling all educators, lactation specialists, fitness instructors, music enthusiasts, child entertainers, sleep experts, obstetric and L&D nurses, art instructors, and everyone in between! The Mom Lounge will be opening its doors in just a few months and they are looking to build an amazing staff. In case you missed it,...
Lubbock’s New Police Headquarters Still Under Construction
The new Downtown Headquarters for the Lubbock Police Department is taking shape and still under construction in Downtown Lubbock. The three story complex is just down the street from Citizen's Tower at 15th Street and Avenue K. In between the tower and the new Police Headquarters sits the new parking garage and some green space.
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
Industry Experts Say Tex-Mex Is Dead, But It’s Alive and Well in Lubbock
I've seen a few articles flit by making a rather bold claim, that Tex-Mex is either "at risk," "dying" or "dead." If you were to talk to an industry expert or entrepreneur right now, they might try to steer you away from opening a Tex-Mex restaurant, instead favoring Cali-Mex, authentic Mexican cuisine, or some other Mexican fusion style.
Lubbock Teachers Reveal How Much They Spend Out-of-Pocket on Students
It's no secret that teachers in Lubbock as well as the rest of the country are severely underpaid for what they do. From decorating their classrooms to providing random school supplies to students and sometimes even buying snacks to help hungry kiddos focus, teachers are spending a lot of their own personal money to keep the ball rolling and help their students succeed.
Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock
A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
An Open Letter to Milwaukee Avenue During Rush Hour: You’re the Worst
There are some things that we are learning to live with in Lubbock. The near-constant threat of catalytic converter theft, the impending closure of Joyland, and the ubiquitous weeds that have taken over our finest city facilities. But lately, and perhaps the surge of students that have invaded Lubbock has...
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
