Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO