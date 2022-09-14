Read full article on original website
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
New York Reveals First Fall Foliage Report Of the Season
Want to get a jump on your fall 2022 leaf peeping?. Fall is all about football, fall beers, and fo course the stunning foliage hee in Upstate New York. And while we are weeks away from peak colors, mother nature's brush strokes are already starting to appear in certain areas of Upstate New York.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Bassmaster’s Best Bass Lake of 2022 Is In Upstate New York’s Backyard
With temperatures cooling across Upstate New York, bass fishing is starting to get very serious. While the official start to Black Bass (aka Largemouth and Smallmouth) catch season in New York is June 15, the best keeper fishing typically comes in the fall. New York has long been considered one...
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
Look Back at 2022 in Capital Region Concerts! How Many Did You See?
Artists were forced to take a 2 year break from touring due to the pandemic. In 2021 we saw a slight return to the road but this year we got back to business as usual. Here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas fans returned to indoor and outdoor venues in big numbers!
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World Ranked! 2 from New York!
You are either a roller coaster person or you are not. I consider myself to be one that would wait in a line for that 90 seconds or so of stomach dropping thrills. It's less than 2 minutes, what could go wrong? If you are like me we are fortunate to live in New York State as we have some of the best coasters in the world!
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places
When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
5 New 9/11 Bills Signed Into Law in New York
The bills are expected to help and support New Yorkers "whose lives were transformed on that terrible day." In remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed five pieces of legislation that officials believe will provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their families.
Hey Parents! Your Kids’ Favorite ‘CoComelon’ is Coming to the Capital Region!
If you have a preschooler in your household or family, all you have to do is mention CoComelon and they are paying attention. You'll have a chance to bring your little superfan to "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" this winter. What Can We Expect With the Live Show?. CoComelon Live! JJ's...
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
The Capital Region’s Tuesday Morning Commute was Awful, and Here’s Why
The morning commute in the Capital Region is a very tenuous thing. If someone happens to get into an accident, it can throw everyone's commute into complete chaos. With the Northway leading into the Thruway, leading into Route 787, onto Route 7 and beyond, there are a lot of moving parts involved in travelling from Point A to Point B in the Albany metropolitan area.
Albany Plummets In National University Rankings
The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
