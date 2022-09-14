Read full article on original website
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
A Huge Cannabis Conference Is Happening In New York State
A huge cannabis conference will be taking place in New York in October. Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference will be held at Hudson Yards in New York City on Thursday, October 20, and Friday, October 21, 2022. The conference, which launched in 2018, will showcase cannabis brands including wellness, food, technology, lifestyle, and more.
See All The Festivals Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There may not be a Bills game this weekend, but there are still tons of things to do this weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York and if you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
Are Pumpkin Spice Wings A Real Thing In Western New York?
The pumpkin spice craze is continuing this fall. And it's finally gotten to our wings. Do we really need Pumpkin Spice wings?. If you've lived in Western New York, chances are, you've tried a ton of different flavors of wings. While most people just go for the standards of hot, medium, and mild, over the last couple of years, the flavors have really begun to branch out. It started with the barbeque wings. Throw some grill marks on those things and they fit right in. Then the garlic parm wings started to get popular. Before you know it, the wing flavor list is now bigger than the beers on tap list.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
3 Things That Aren’t Cults but Feel Like it in Western New York
Living in Western New York has lots of great perks about it. These, among other thing, is what causes us to really love living in the 716. However, sometimes that loves get's a little extreme. So extreme, that some outsiders might thing of it as something like a cult. Here...
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Why Western New York May Have A Skunk Problem
Have you ever been driving down the 190 when you get hit with an overwhelmingly bad smell coming through your air vents?. You may think, at first, that it’s marijuana…but that may be actual skunk. Someone jumped on the Buffalo subReddit just to verify the claim, and it...
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
Half A Billion Dollars Up For Grabs In New York State
Do you need some extra cash? How about a couple of million dollars? Currently, there is close to half of a billion in cash up for grabs in New York State. How can you get some of that cash? You need two things, some luck, and a Powerball or Mega Millions lottery ticket.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
These Signs Need To Be Removed From The 90 in New York State
Are these signs in New York State just there to scare us all? Is this even true? You know when you are driving around New York State, you see these signs that say: "State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement". When was the last time you saw an aircraft try...
New York Couple Is Getting Blitzed For Packing A “Never Box”
A couple in New York is getting some heat on social media after confessing what they did with each other’s belongings. The two of them recently moved in together, and while they really like each other, they just don’t know if they will last forever. It’s something that any couple deals with: you either stay together, or you break up, and every couple goes into the relationship hoping that they do not succumb to the latter.
Gas Prices FINALLY Drop In Western New York
Many Western New Yorkers are seeing a strange simple on gas station signs all across the 716. The number 3 has been appearing in front of the decimal as we finally see the average price for a gallon of gas here in Western New York drop below the $4 mark.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York
Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
