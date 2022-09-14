Read full article on original website
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
Healthier Hawaii: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The Sunrise crew is on Molokai and got to catch up with Executive Chef Woody Hiro at Hiro's Ohana Grill. Mahalo Tour 2022: Virtual reality in the classroom. Steve Uyehara joins students from Kaunakakai Elementary to see how they're using technology in the classroom. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kalaupapa National Historical...
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
PODCAST: A Hawaii recording artist’s journey from ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Lilo & Stitch’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Johnson Enos was in high school when he realized he wanted to pursue music for a living. As a theater student, he enjoyed listening to musicals like “West Side Story” and influential composers like Stephen Sondheim. But he credits Teddy Randazzo, a famed songwriter in...
State blames shrinking enrollment at public schools on declining birth rate, outmigration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public schools lost nearly 3,000 students this school year compared to the year before, according to new enrollment figures released Friday. It’s the fourth school year with declining enrollment. DOE officials blamed the trend on Hawaii’s declining birth rate and ongoing outmigration to other states....
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal, alleging he also paid about $2 million in bribes to a former Maui official. It’s the largest ever bribery case in Hawaii history. Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy, owner of...
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
Hawaii Island police arrest man following discovery of body in Hawaiian Beaches
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
In wake of Maui bribery scandal, county mayoral candidates say corruption is not common
Handful of protesters show up at elections meeting to find it being conducted via Zoom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election doubters aired their grievances Friday at the state Elections Commission’s first meeting since the August primary. But it wasn’t the forum they expected. About a dozen people showed up at the state Elections Office hoping to speak to commissioners in person but were disappointed...
