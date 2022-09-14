Read full article on original website
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
KOCO
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Oklahoma’s electric vehicle plan approved by Biden Administration
More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be coming to the Sooner State.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
KTEN.com
Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
news9.com
Oklahoma's First Public Health Vending Machine Is Available In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A new type of vending machine is now in Tulsa. It offers safe sex kits, sterile syringes and a drug that stops drug overdoses. It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma. News On 6's Ryan Gillin joined us live to tell us why a Tulsa organization...
‘It’s killing our children’: Oklahoma fights back on Fentanyl
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
KOCO
More than half of Oklahomans live in what researchers call 'child care desert'
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than half of all Oklahomans live in what researchers call a “child care desert.”. This means the families don’t have the number of options they need. Now, the state’s trying to do something about it. The Department of Human Services said Oklahoma’s...
KTUL
Oklahoma farmers praying for rain are relieved that drought funding is on the way
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A month ago, the President of American Farmers and Ranchers, Scott Blubaugh, sent a letter to the Governor, pleading for an executive order to declare the drought an emergency. At the time, the State Department of Agriculture said they were still closely monitoring conditions,...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
KTUL
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma ranks fourth in the country for most drug overdose deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study paints a grim picture of drug overdoses in Oklahoma. Research carried out by NiceRX found that Oklahoma had the fourth-highest total number of overdose deaths in the country from 2013-2020 with 26,962. California (39,156), Georgia (31,447) and Rhode Island (27,486) rounded out...
KOCO
Oklahoma looks into giving more money to people who are wrongfully convicted, incarcerated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma give more money to people who are wrongfully convicted and incarcerated?. An Oklahoma state representative said yes, that the state needs to make up for the time too many Oklahomans lost while wrongly imprisoned. "I think it’s important to understand and remember someone who...
Recreational marijuana state question faces third legal battle to make November ballot
A third protest was filed against State Question 820, the petition to legalize recreational marijuana, on Wednesday - just one day before the challenge deadline expired.
kosu.org
Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race
A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
kosu.org
Where should Oklahoma put its nuclear waste?
More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
