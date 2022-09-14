Read full article on original website
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
everythinglubbock.com
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
everythinglubbock.com
The Glass Doctor of Lubbock offers a variety of services
LUBBOCK, Texas- Glass Doctor of Lubbock services all types of glass including home, auto and business. Repair and replacement options are available. For more information, visit the website.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?
Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots
If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man frustrated with prescription theft as fentanyl overdoses increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock resident has grown frustrated with the rising number of fentanyl overdoes after his fentanyl prescription was stolen. John Phillips, a resident, says he has low doses of fentanyl prescribed to cope with chronic pain. He’s grown frustrated with the increase in drug use after he’s had employees and family friends attempt to steal his prescriptions.
Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?
I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day
The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Ready To Retire? Don’t Move To This West Texas City
If you are like me and looking toward retirement, there is one Texas city that you don't want to move to. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, that city would be our neighbor to the north, Lubbock. A recent list named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S....
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
