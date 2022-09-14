ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

One person dead after shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to 12275 Pellicano Dr. to investigate a shooting that happened early this morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., officers responded to the outside of the Oyster Bar near Pellicano Dr. in reference to a shooting. Officers located an individual in his mid 30s with an apparent gun […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One man dies after being stabbed in Socorro Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas– One man is dead after being stabbed in Socorro. It happened at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley early Saturday morning. The Socorro Police Department responded to the call just before 4 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital where he...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

EL PASO, TX
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Doña Ana, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Four teens arrested for drive-by shooting near Horizon

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On September 17, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Montana Patrol Station responded to a drive-by shooting at the 13000 block of Goucher Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located and arrested four subjects in connection with the shooting. 19-year-old Elijah Lira 18-year-old Horacio […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Crime of the Week: I-10 East Murder

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those involved in the I-10 East murder that took place on Sep. 10. On Sep. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., 32-year-old, Israel Corral was found deceased in a stalled gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East, […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Missing Valencia County woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas

A New Mexico was arrested Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas, in connection with the death of a Valencia County woman. Karla Valencia had been reported missing to Valencia County Sheriff's deputies, on September 6. After an investigation, it was determined that Valencia's disappearance was suspicious, and began looking into the whereabouts of Valencia and her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KVIA

Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KCBD

Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
WOWT

New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

TOME, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

Crash on I-10 near Transmountain backing up traffic in West El Paso

UPDATE - The westbound lanes of I-10 near Transmountain have been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions, according to a tweet from El Paso Police's traffic page. EL PASO, Texas - Multiple vehicles got into a crash on I-10 near Transmountain on El Paso's west side. The collision led to traffic being backed up on all westbound lanes in the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Brush fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
CLINT, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX

