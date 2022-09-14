Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
WBTV
“I feel like a human being again”: Homeless organizations seeing an increase in people needing services
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest data from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County shows that more than 2,600 people are experiencing homelessness, a trend that’s continuing to rise month-over-month. Nonprofits serving the unsheltered community are seeing more people come to them for services, and they’re combining efforts...
WCNC
It's time to grow your Fall veggies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
country1037fm.com
Small Business Loan Program In Mecklenburg County
Meck Lending is offering business loans for small businesses. They are making loans of up to $75,000 to qualified small and start-up businesses in Mecklenburg County. Check and see if you qualify for The Meck Lending loan at Carolina Small Business Development Fund, here. Program objectives of the loan program has non-standard lending features. They include accommodating disadvantaged and veteran-owned businesses. They also consider your level of expertise of business-owners. To find out more information about this program, visit Carolina Business Development Fund. Carolina Small Business Development Fund creates economic opportunities across North Carolina. They support communities by helping entrepreneurs build the businesses of their dreams. below you’ll see more great news about potential loan terms.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century
GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
WBTV
PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
Plan to pay more for power bills, if you aren’t already
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released a report saying the average electricity price went up almost 16% from last August to this one. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association sent federal lawmakers a letter this month. It says the average family’s A/C costs went from about $450 last summer to about $550 this year.
Stanly News & Press
Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition
Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Niner Times
Niner Transit experiences staff shortages
Niner Transit has had an increase in staff shortages on campus. This issue has led to the discontinuation of the Gold Line service. As a result, the only bus routes available now for students to take are the Green and Silver, with an additional service of the Purple route for students in expanded housing.
It starts with this text and the next thing you know, you're bank account is cleared out!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to keep up with all the emails you get from every company you do business with, but if one comes across your list and the subject line is: Important information about a trending payment scam, I suggest you give it a once over. Banks...
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Community steps up after massive fire guts family-owned furniture business in Stanly County
STANFIELD, N.C. — A large furniture shop erupted in flames, destroying the building Friday afternoon in Stanly County. Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene in Stanfield where Morgan Chair on Sunset Lake Road West, off Highway 200, was engulfed in flames. Black smoke could be seen for miles...
wccbcharlotte.com
SCarowinds Returns Friday to Carowinds
CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Carowinds goes from theme park to scream park starting Friday night with the return of ‘SCarowinds.’ It’s one of Charlotte’s largest Halloween celebrations. This year the event is returning with all-new scares, including Paranormal, Inc. The new maze offers interactive haunted...
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.
GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
