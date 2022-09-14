ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WCNC

It's time to grow your Fall veggies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Small Business Loan Program In Mecklenburg County

Meck Lending is offering business loans for small businesses. They are making loans of up to $75,000 to qualified small and start-up businesses in Mecklenburg County. Check and see if you qualify for The Meck Lending loan at Carolina Small Business Development Fund, here. Program objectives of the loan program has non-standard lending features. They include accommodating disadvantaged and veteran-owned businesses. They also consider your level of expertise of business-owners. To find out more information about this program, visit Carolina Business Development Fund. Carolina Small Business Development Fund creates economic opportunities across North Carolina. They support communities by helping entrepreneurs build the businesses of their dreams. below you’ll see more great news about potential loan terms.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century

GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plan to pay more for power bills, if you aren’t already

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released a report saying the average electricity price went up almost 16% from last August to this one. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association sent federal lawmakers a letter this month. It says the average family’s A/C costs went from about $450 last summer to about $550 this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition

Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TODAY.com

North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’

What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
Niner Times

Niner Transit experiences staff shortages

Niner Transit has had an increase in staff shortages on campus. This issue has led to the discontinuation of the Gold Line service. As a result, the only bus routes available now for students to take are the Green and Silver, with an additional service of the Purple route for students in expanded housing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area

The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

SCarowinds Returns Friday to Carowinds

CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Carowinds goes from theme park to scream park starting Friday night with the return of ‘SCarowinds.’ It’s one of Charlotte’s largest Halloween celebrations. This year the event is returning with all-new scares, including Paranormal, Inc. The new maze offers interactive haunted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
GASTONIA, NC

