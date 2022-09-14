ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Iberia, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Iberia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Iberia#Volunteers#Festival#City Hall#Chee
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.

A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
SORRENTO, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
brproud.com

BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Murder, mayhem, mystery headed to Jennings theater stage

Theater buffs and movie goers will have plenty of murder, mayhem and mystery at the Strand Theatre as local acting groups kick off the fall season this October. The season also includes holiday stage productions from children and youth theater groups and a series of family movie nights at the historic Strand Theatre.
JENNINGS, LA
lafayettetravel.com

Opelousas Church Fires Remembered Through Dance

PASA, Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism partner to present “Sacred Spaces?”. Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), in conjunction with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD), Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism, presents the world premiere of "Sacred Spaces?," taking place Saturday, September 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13

RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy