Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1st ever Acadiana Eats Festival coming to Scott on Oct. 29
Every week, KLFY's Gerald Gruenig brings Acadiana's best restaurants to you on Acadiana Eats. Now it's your chance to go to all the restaurants at once -- in one free event. Allons, manger Acadiana!
Youngsville residents outraged over running water issues
Youngsville residents outraged over running water issues
79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th
The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date of First Lafayette Location
Crumbl Cookies' first location in Lafayette has announced its opening date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC)and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
Catholic High Students offer helping hands in local food drive
After hearing about the food shortage that caused St. Francis Diner to close for a week to catch up on replenishment, students at Catholic High held a food drive collecting over 45 hundred cans.
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season
The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.
A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Aesthetics: ‘anything the big cities have’
After much consideration, Camellia Ear, Nose and Throat is now Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Aesthetics following a merger between the two.
brproud.com
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
Lake Charles American Press
Murder, mayhem, mystery headed to Jennings theater stage
Theater buffs and movie goers will have plenty of murder, mayhem and mystery at the Strand Theatre as local acting groups kick off the fall season this October. The season also includes holiday stage productions from children and youth theater groups and a series of family movie nights at the historic Strand Theatre.
lafayettetravel.com
Opelousas Church Fires Remembered Through Dance
PASA, Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism partner to present “Sacred Spaces?”. Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), in conjunction with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD), Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism, presents the world premiere of "Sacred Spaces?," taking place Saturday, September 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
Victim dies following shooting near Martin Luther King Drive; juvenile arrested
Police said one person was shot and later died after running towards a grocery store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
New Iberia man killed in St. Landry Parish crash
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's told KATC, deputies responded to a call regarding an overturned 18-wheeler Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0