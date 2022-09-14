ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ryan Reynolds Get Polyp Removed in ‘Potentially Life-Saving’ Colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds has gotten to the bottom of a possible future health issue. In a video posted Tuesday by Lead from Behind, an organization that raises awareness of colon cancer, the Free Guy star had a small but potentially dangerous growth removed from his colon during a preventive screening. The whole procedure was filmed after Reynolds, 45, lost a bet to his friend Rob McElhenney, with whom he co-owns a small soccer club in Wales. Since McElhenney, also 45, was able to learn Welsh, as he reveals in the video, Reynolds was forced to allow cameras to follow him in for the procedure. Following the colonoscopy, a doctor told Reynolds that they had found “an extremely subtle polyp” in his body. “This was potentially life-saving for you—I’m not kidding,” the doctor said. “I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.” According to Lead from Behind, roughly one in three people will develop a polyp, which can lead to cancer if they’re not detected early, by their 45th birthday.Read it at People
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds’ Doctor Discovers Life-Threatening Polyp During Routine Colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds’ doctor found something possibly life-threatening after the actor underwent a preventative colonoscopy. In a video shared via his YouTube channel, the Proposal star, 45, teamed up with fellow actor Rob McElhenney and the colon cancer awareness organization Lead from Behind (in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance) to discuss the importance of the […]
Cinemablend

Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller

It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Share Their Colonoscopy Videos For Cancer Awareness

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are raising awareness for colon cancer screenings as only they can. In a new video created to announce a new initiative called Lead from Behind, in partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Reynolds and McElhenney candidly shared their own experiences getting preventative colonoscopies. The two actors, who also co-own the soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., joke that sharing the video originated from a bet over whether or not McElhenney could learn how to speak Welsh. Ultimately, both actors shared their experiences with the procedure — including that they both uncovered non-threatening polyps on their colons that were then removed.
102.5 The Bone

Ryan Reynolds loses bet, undergoes colonoscopy that may have saved his life when doctor finds polyp

When Ryan Reynolds and his “Welcome to Wrexham” co-star, Rob McElhenney, made a bet, they didn’t plan on potentially saving Reynolds’ life. Reynolds and McElhenney, who not only star in the television series but also own a soccer club together, made a bet that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, Reynolds would get a colonoscopy and allow it to be filmed.
