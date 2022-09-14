Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Ryan Reynolds Get Polyp Removed in ‘Potentially Life-Saving’ Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds has gotten to the bottom of a possible future health issue. In a video posted Tuesday by Lead from Behind, an organization that raises awareness of colon cancer, the Free Guy star had a small but potentially dangerous growth removed from his colon during a preventive screening. The whole procedure was filmed after Reynolds, 45, lost a bet to his friend Rob McElhenney, with whom he co-owns a small soccer club in Wales. Since McElhenney, also 45, was able to learn Welsh, as he reveals in the video, Reynolds was forced to allow cameras to follow him in for the procedure. Following the colonoscopy, a doctor told Reynolds that they had found “an extremely subtle polyp” in his body. “This was potentially life-saving for you—I’m not kidding,” the doctor said. “I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.” According to Lead from Behind, roughly one in three people will develop a polyp, which can lead to cancer if they’re not detected early, by their 45th birthday.Read it at People
Ryan Reynolds discovers an 'extremely subtle polyp' while undergoing a 'life-saving' colonoscopy on camera
Ryan Reynolds discovers an 'extremely subtle polyp' while undergoing a 'potentially life-saving' colonoscopy with Rob McElhenney on camera in a new YouTube video. While raising awareness for colon cancer, the Deadpool star, 45, revealed he only agreed to publicly broadcast the procedure if McElhenney, also 45, learned Welsh. 'It's a...
Ryan Reynolds’ Doctor Discovers Life-Threatening Polyp During Routine Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds’ doctor found something possibly life-threatening after the actor underwent a preventative colonoscopy. In a video shared via his YouTube channel, the Proposal star, 45, teamed up with fellow actor Rob McElhenney and the colon cancer awareness organization Lead from Behind (in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance) to discuss the importance of the […]
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Share Their Colonoscopy Videos For Cancer Awareness
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are raising awareness for colon cancer screenings as only they can. In a new video created to announce a new initiative called Lead from Behind, in partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Reynolds and McElhenney candidly shared their own experiences getting preventative colonoscopies. The two actors, who also co-own the soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., joke that sharing the video originated from a bet over whether or not McElhenney could learn how to speak Welsh. Ultimately, both actors shared their experiences with the procedure — including that they both uncovered non-threatening polyps on their colons that were then removed.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline
From The Green Lantern to hot red carpet couple! Take a look back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' road to romance.
Ryan Reynolds loses bet, undergoes colonoscopy that may have saved his life when doctor finds polyp
When Ryan Reynolds and his “Welcome to Wrexham” co-star, Rob McElhenney, made a bet, they didn’t plan on potentially saving Reynolds’ life. Reynolds and McElhenney, who not only star in the television series but also own a soccer club together, made a bet that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, Reynolds would get a colonoscopy and allow it to be filmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
We could genuinely be getting a ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Stranger Things’ crossover
I hope you’re hungry for more cinematic crossovers because we could soon be seeing one between Stranger Things and Deadpool. Seriously. While on the Emmys red carpet, Variety spoke with Shawn Levy, the executive producer and director of Stranger Things, and he teased a Stranger Things Cinematic Universe. Levy...
IGN
A Constantine Sequel Is in the Works With Warner Bros, Keanu Reeves Returning
In a very unexpected but welcome bit of good news for DC fans, Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to 2005's Constantine. And yes, Keanu Reeves will star once again as the wily magician/demon hunter John Constantine. As reported by Deadline, Reeves is set to return alongside director...
wegotthiscovered.com
Deadpool creator promises the long-awaited threequel will be ‘a monster’
San Diego Comic-Con and D23 both came and went without a hint of Deadpool 3, something that left fans of the Merc with a Mouth understandably frustrated. There’s a star, a director, and a writing team in place, but that’s been the case for a while now, with no new information having emerged for quite some time. Needless to say, the longer the wait goes on, the more irritated Wade Wilson supporters are going to become, especially when it’s already been close to four and a half years since David Leitch’s sequel exploded out of the blocks.
TVOvermind
Charlize Theron’s Doctor Strange 2 Character Explained
Charlize Theron’s career speaks for itself. She’s the actress unafraid to do what it takes to bring a role to life. She’s been a bombshell. She’s been a monster. She put herself into hair and makeup to become a living, breathing monster when she became serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the true story “Monster.” From 1989 to 1900, Aileen Wuornos prostituted herself up and down the Florida interstates and highways for a year. She killed seven of the men she picked up and left their bodies. She was arrested, tried, convicted, and put to death on October 9, 2002. Theron was not afraid to get ugly for the role in 2003, earning her an Academy Award. So fans went wild when Charlize Theron in Doctor Strange 2 made her appearance. Here’s what we know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Hugh Jackman believes The Greatest Showman 2 can still happen
Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for… that is, if the thing you’ve been waiting for is a potential sequel to the 2017 musical, The Greatest Showman. Talk of a potential follow-up to The Greatest Showman, which grossed $434.9 million at the global box office, heated up in May this year after Michelle Williams, who played P.T. Barnum’s wife, expressed her desire to make a sequel to the family movie in an interview with Variety. As pointed out by Williams, a huge factor in the film’s success was its infectious soundtrack, which featured songs like ‘The Greatest Show,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ and ‘This is Me.’
Kumail Nanjiani skipped an Emmys after-party because there was no required COVID testing and his wife, Emily Gordon, is immunocompromised
The actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily Gordon, said they skipped an Emmys after-party. Gordon is immunocompromised and said the event didn't feel safe because COVID testing wasn't required. The couple said their COVID precautions are strict, including wearing masks at the gym.
Comments / 0