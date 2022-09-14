Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet kicks field goal on final play to beat White County
MT. JULIET -- Sophomore Daniel Echeverria kicked Mt. Juliet into a first-place tie in the region with a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the game for a 45-43 victory over White County last Friday at Roger Perry Field. A few plays before Echeverria’s kick White County (4-1,...
wilsonpost.com
MT. JULIET MOVER: James Hambrick – Mt. Juliet Chief of Police
Tell us a little about yourself. “I was born and raised in Nashville and I am now a proud resident of Mt. Juliet. I graduated from Stratford High School in Nashville and also served in the Navy.”
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison
Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
wilsonpost.com
Granville receives top ‘small town’ ranking
The Best Life website has selected Granville as No. 1 Small Town in the U. S. That Feels Like Stepping Back in Time. The website named its top 10 ranking in the U. S. with Chagrin Falls, Ohio; Bardstown, Ky.; Mackinac Island, Mich.; Bristol, R.I.; Hammondsport, N.Y.; Eureka, Calif.; Coupeville, Wash.; Madison, Ga.; and St. Peter’s Village, Pa., following Granville.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
atozsports.com
Tennessee AD Danny White comments on Vols football schedule change
The SEC announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Vols‘ home and home series with the Oklahoma Sooners has been canceled. Tennessee was supposed to play Oklahoma in Knoxville in 2024 and on a TBD date in Norman (they were supposed to play in 2020 but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
WBBJ
Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Football Mailbag: Can Vanderbilt start 3-1?
Now three weeks into the season, Clark Lea and Vanderbilt will travel to Northern Illinois for a matchup against the Huskies on Sept. 17. The Commodores kicked off their 2022 campaign with a scorching hot start after dismantling Hawaii in Honolulu, 63-10. Things have gotten less rosy since then as the Commodores limped to the finish line in a 42-31 win over Elon and then got overmatched by Wake Forest, 45-25, last week.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Promise Deadline Approaching
THE CLASS OF 2023 TN PROMISE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 1ST AND STUDENTS MUST COMPLETE THE TN PROMISE APPLICATION AT TNPROMISE.GOV IN ORDER TO BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP. ONE OF THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TENNESSEE PROMISE PROGRAM IS THAT STUDENTS SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION BY THE NOVEMBER DEADLINE IN THE FALL SEMESTER PRECEDING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION. THE APPLICATION PERIOD LASTS FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS, FROM AUGUST 1- NOVEMBER 1. UNFORTUNATELY, IF STUDENTS MISS THE DEADLINE, THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM IN THE FUTURE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT TNPROMISE.GOV.
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds
JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
