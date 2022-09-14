Read full article on original website
Related
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
The price of Shiba Inu has dropped dramatically this year. Ethereum's upcoming Merge could help improve Shiba Inu. Shibarium, a Layer 2 scaling solution, is another catalyst investors are watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Blockchain Association’s Head of Policy Says Merge ‘Was a Significant Derisking Event’
On Friday (September 16), Jake Chervinsky, Executive Vice President and Head of Policy at Blockchain Association, reacted to Bitcoin maxis, such as Michael Saylor, seemingly celebrating the fact that Ethereum’s Merge upgrade may have made $ETH more of a target for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On...
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ethereum Merge: How one big cryptocurrency is going green
The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is about to switch over to a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy. The change, called The Merge, is designed to win over critics who see cryptocurrencies as environmentally harmful. Ethereum currently uses as much energy as a medium-sized country. Other cryptocurrencies, including...
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Ethereum 2.0 Merge? Is the Ethereum Merge Complete?
The Ethereum Merge is the official merging of Ethereum's proof-of-work blockchain to its new proof-of-stake Beacon Chain, shifting the world's second-most popular cryptocurrency to a more efficient and environmentally friendly proof-of-stake model. Ethereum 2.0, as the new version of Ethereum is widely-referred to, has been a long time in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?
Ethereum has been getting ready to "merge," creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. Now the Merge has finally happened. But what does it really mean?. In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum has gone from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users
The long-awaited update of the Ethereum platform - the internet of crypto space - has finally arrived after many years of rumors and preparations. Crypto evangelists say that it will completely shake up the industry as Ethereum is at the center of everything that is done around this young economy which wants to be completely decentralized and break with what is done today.
Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims
Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art
AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Exodus Wallet Is Better Than Atomic Wallet
Exodus and Atomic are two of the leading crypto hot wallets. They are quite similar but also have their differences. These differences influence the user's choice of which wallet to use, depending on factors such as ease of use, fees, and security. Based on this, the following are six reasons...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Native Token of Ethereum-Based NFT Gaming Project to Its Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is including another token to its listing roadmap, adding Illuvium (ILV) to its roadmap. On Thursday, Coinbase added ILV, the utility and governance token of Illuvium, an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Illuvium is part walkthrough adventure and part player...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a NodeJS API Without Using a Framework
Cd nodejs-api Next, initialize npm in your project by running:. This CRUD API will feature the use of MongoDB, a NoSQL database, and its popular ODM, mongoose. Next, create a server.js file in your project’s root directory and add the code block below to create a server:. const http...
Comments / 0