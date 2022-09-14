ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
CoinDesk

Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In

Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Smart Contract#Web3 Technology#Nft Standards#The Ethereum Foundation
BBC

Ethereum Merge: How one big cryptocurrency is going green

The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is about to switch over to a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy. The change, called The Merge, is designed to win over critics who see cryptocurrencies as environmentally harmful. Ethereum currently uses as much energy as a medium-sized country. Other cryptocurrencies, including...
ECONOMY
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Ethereum 2.0 Merge? Is the Ethereum Merge Complete?

The Ethereum Merge is the official merging of Ethereum's proof-of-work blockchain to its new proof-of-stake Beacon Chain, shifting the world's second-most popular cryptocurrency to a more efficient and environmentally friendly proof-of-stake model. Ethereum 2.0, as the new version of Ethereum is widely-referred to, has been a long time in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
CoinDesk

The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?

Ethereum has been getting ready to "merge," creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. Now the Merge has finally happened. But what does it really mean?. In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum has gone from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users

The long-awaited update of the Ethereum platform - the internet of crypto space - has finally arrived after many years of rumors and preparations. Crypto evangelists say that it will completely shake up the industry as Ethereum is at the center of everything that is done around this young economy which wants to be completely decentralized and break with what is done today.
MARKETS
The Independent

Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims

Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art

AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Reasons Exodus Wallet Is Better Than Atomic Wallet

Exodus and Atomic are two of the leading crypto hot wallets. They are quite similar but also have their differences. These differences influence the user's choice of which wallet to use, depending on factors such as ease of use, fees, and security. Based on this, the following are six reasons...
CELL PHONES
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Native Token of Ethereum-Based NFT Gaming Project to Its Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is including another token to its listing roadmap, adding Illuvium (ILV) to its roadmap. On Thursday, Coinbase added ILV, the utility and governance token of Illuvium, an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Illuvium is part walkthrough adventure and part player...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

How to Create a NodeJS API Without Using a Framework

Cd nodejs-api Next, initialize npm in your project by running:. This CRUD API will feature the use of MongoDB, a NoSQL database, and its popular ODM, mongoose. Next, create a server.js file in your project’s root directory and add the code block below to create a server:. const http...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy