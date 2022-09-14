ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

US News and World Report

U.S. Farm Agency to Triple Investment in Climate-Friendly Farming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $3 billion in projects to reduce climate-harming emissions from farming and forestry, tripling the funding it had initially envisioned for the program, the agency announced on Wednesday. The investment is part of a broader effort by the administration of...
WEKU

As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it

If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
Discovery

Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix

Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
US News and World Report

Biden Executive Order to Fund U.S. Biomanufacturing Industry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government...
Surjit Singh Flora

Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
maritime-executive.com

Study: Renewable LNG May Not Improve Near-Term GHG Emissions

The benefit of renewable LNG may be outweighed by demand growth and methane slip, at least in the near term, a think tank reports. A new study from an American think tank suggests that renewable bio-LNG would require billions of dollars in subsidies to use across Europe, and its use would slightly increase net greenhouse gas emissions if uptake increases and impact is evaluated on a 20-year timescale.
PBS NewsHour

Forests make a comeback as African governments look to grow their carbon market

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya’s Gazi Bay, arguably the continent’s most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa’s first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold.
The Associated Press

Ideon Technologies Raises US$16M Series A to Accelerate Supernova-Charged Subsurface Imaging Solution for Critical Mineral Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in high-resolution subsurface imaging for the mining industry, announced it closed a US$16M Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. The investment will expand Ideon’s production capacity and accelerate the commercialization of its Discovery Platform™, which is helping to transform the critical minerals supply chain feeding the clean energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005464/en/ Ideon Technologies CEO & Co-Founder, Gary Agnew (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org

Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
knowtechie.com

The OKMO G2000 solar generator is a great alternative to fossil fuel energy

Countries across the globe are experiencing more blackouts due to struggling electrical grids. Homeowners, tenants, and business owners are looking for green-efficiency energy alternatives. There is no doubt that the current energy situation in Europe is looking dire for millions of people. The EU’s decision to cut off oil from...
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings

Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
bloomberglaw.com

Renewable Fuel Standard—a Hidden Tax on Consumers and Refiners

At the turn of the 21st century, US policymakers were eager to find solutions that would reduce our nation’s reliance on foreign oil. That was the primary rationale for the renewable fuel standard, a federal program created by Congress in 2005 that expanded the volume of renewable fuels blended in the US transportation sector.
