Big Agriculture and the Farm Bureau Help Lead a Charge Against SEC Rules Aimed at Corporate Climate Transparency
As drought continued to grip huge stretches of American farmland last week, decimating some crops and forcing farmers to plow under others or sell off livestock, a small, but critically related bureaucratic step advanced in Washington. Over the past year the Securities and Exchange Commission, the country’s top financial regulator,...
Phys.org
Thyme among almond trees mitigates climate change and increases the land's production
The introduction of perennial crops in the alleys of Mediterranean dryland almond orchards reduces greenhouse gas emissions and increases soil carbon sequestration, according to the latest study within the Diverfarming project. Agriculture has become a source of greenhouse gas emissions due to the intensification of farming and the high use...
The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments.
US News and World Report
U.S. Farm Agency to Triple Investment in Climate-Friendly Farming
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $3 billion in projects to reduce climate-harming emissions from farming and forestry, tripling the funding it had initially envisioned for the program, the agency announced on Wednesday. The investment is part of a broader effort by the administration of...
As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it
If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Discovery
Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix
Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
FOXBusiness
Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases
The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
US News and World Report
Biden Executive Order to Fund U.S. Biomanufacturing Industry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government...
Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
maritime-executive.com
Study: Renewable LNG May Not Improve Near-Term GHG Emissions
The benefit of renewable LNG may be outweighed by demand growth and methane slip, at least in the near term, a think tank reports. A new study from an American think tank suggests that renewable bio-LNG would require billions of dollars in subsidies to use across Europe, and its use would slightly increase net greenhouse gas emissions if uptake increases and impact is evaluated on a 20-year timescale.
Forests make a comeback as African governments look to grow their carbon market
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya’s Gazi Bay, arguably the continent’s most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa’s first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold.
Ideon Technologies Raises US$16M Series A to Accelerate Supernova-Charged Subsurface Imaging Solution for Critical Mineral Discovery
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in high-resolution subsurface imaging for the mining industry, announced it closed a US$16M Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. The investment will expand Ideon’s production capacity and accelerate the commercialization of its Discovery Platform™, which is helping to transform the critical minerals supply chain feeding the clean energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005464/en/ Ideon Technologies CEO & Co-Founder, Gary Agnew (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
knowtechie.com
The OKMO G2000 solar generator is a great alternative to fossil fuel energy
Countries across the globe are experiencing more blackouts due to struggling electrical grids. Homeowners, tenants, and business owners are looking for green-efficiency energy alternatives. There is no doubt that the current energy situation in Europe is looking dire for millions of people. The EU’s decision to cut off oil from...
Heat storage systems can cut CO2 emissions by 15% in 15 years, really. Meet the “Brick Toaster.”
Rondo Energy has claimed that its brick-toasting heat storage device, is so cheap and efficient that it makes decarbonization a complete no-brainer across the industrial sector. They must be doing something right because Bill Gates agrees. 25% of all of humanity’s carbon emissions come from industrial energy use. An enormous...
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings
Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
bloomberglaw.com
Renewable Fuel Standard—a Hidden Tax on Consumers and Refiners
At the turn of the 21st century, US policymakers were eager to find solutions that would reduce our nation’s reliance on foreign oil. That was the primary rationale for the renewable fuel standard, a federal program created by Congress in 2005 that expanded the volume of renewable fuels blended in the US transportation sector.
