Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve the teacher shortage crisis
While much of cable news is still fixated on the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, there are two joint crises happening that most journalists are ignoring: the shortages of police officers and teachers, which threaten America’s public safety and education system. In New York City, for example, more than 1,500...
ABC News
Teachers open up about classroom safety as new school year begins
Three months after the Robb Elementary School shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 students in Uvalde, Texas, the topic of school safety continues to be a concern for teachers across the country. In the 2020-2021 school year, there were at least 145 shootings at elementary and secondary...
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept...
