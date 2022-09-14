Read full article on original website
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Detroit News
Macomb County commissioners want prosecutor, top counsel to make amends
Macomb County commissioners want two “grown” and “intelligent” county leaders to work together to come to an agreement. The two are County Prosecutor Peter Lucido and Corporation Counsel John Schapka, who have been embroiled in a dispute over legal representation. On Monday, at a committee meeting,...
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
thelivingstonpost.com
Will Whitmer win a single precinct in Livingston County? Here’s a prediction
The last time a Democrat won the presidential vote in Livingston County was in 1964 when we went for Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater (you can look that election up to see why that happened). In the 58 years since then, we have OVERWHELMINGLY voted Republican. Sorry. Only premium subscribers...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Detroit News
Citing 'patently incredibly testimony,' appeals court overturns 2019 murder conviction
Warren — The Michigan Court of Appeals has overturned the 2019 second-degree murder conviction of a 28-year-old Warren man, ruling that his attorney ignored his wishes and presented a "whodunit" case to a jury, rather than arguing that his client had pulled the trigger in self-defense. fatally shot 33-year-old...
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Spinal Column
Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting
Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
5 people convicted of operating illegal gambling business in Clio
FLINT, MI – Five people have been convicted for having roles in operating an illegal gambling site in Clio. Sam Daoud, of Sterling Heights, Brian Shufeldt of Taylor, Andrew and Christina Reip of Clio and Peter Yurian of Owosso have all pleaded guilty to gambling-related in Genesee County Circuit Court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
wufe967.com
Oxford High School shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, denied appeal
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday denied an appeal request from the parents of the 2021 Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, which was filed months ago. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, which their son is accused of orchestrating. The shooting left four students dead and seven others injured.
The Oakland Press
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court
The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
An Oakland County podiatrist was convicted for his role in devising and executing a $1.8 million fraud scheme. Dr. Kenneth Mitchell tried to defraud Medicare by billing for services under a different doctor’s name, Dr. Mitchell himself had his privileges to participate in the program revoked by Medicare. The...
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
