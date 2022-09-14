ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevarsitynews.net

Bloomfield on the River Apartments

Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonard, MI
City
Addison Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Addison, MI
City
Rochester, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Township Offices#Applicant#The Clerk S Office
Spinal Column

Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting

Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
WALLED LAKE, MI
nbc25news.com

US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash

Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wufe967.com

Oxford High School shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, denied appeal

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday denied an appeal request from the parents of the 2021 Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, which was filed months ago. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, which their son is accused of orchestrating. The shooting left four students dead and seven others injured.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court

The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy