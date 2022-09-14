Read full article on original website
Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie
Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold
Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold. The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7. "David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8...
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Former Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure will reunite on a new holiday movie. Barber will star in the Great American Family holiday film Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, produced by Bure. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane is based...
Candace Cameron Bure Announces Plans for New Christmas Movie After Leaving Hallmark Channel
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude" No need for bah humbugs—Candace Cameron Bure has revealed plans for another Christmas movie. The Fuller House star announced her exit from Hallmark Channel in April after starring in more than 20 movies for the network, but the actress has found a new home on Great American Family.
Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys
The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
International Business Times
Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'
Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ Star Jonathan Bennett Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Moment in New Hallmark Movie
Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay reflected on reenacting the famous life scene from 'Dirty Dancing' for their new Hallmark movie.
See Full House’s Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure And Andrea Barber Reunite For GAC’s Christmas Movie Lineup
Full House stars Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber are getting together to celebrate Christmas on GAC.
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera
Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16. In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer. The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of...
ETOnline.com
John Legend Helps Honor the Stars We've Lost With Heartfelt 'In Memoriam' at 2022 Emmys
Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson introduced the emotional moment with a touching speech, sharing, "It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon. To quote Shakespeare, 'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances and one man, in his time, plays many parts.'"
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: First Look at Mayim Bialik-Hosted Series (PHOTO)
While Jeopardy! fans may be eager to get back into regular gameplay, ABC is gearing up for the primetime iteration of the adjacent Celebrity Jeopardy! which is set to kick off on Sunday, September 25. In an exclusive first look at Celebrity Jeopardy! we’re giving fans a sneak peek at...
Couple on the Verge of a Break Up Find Themselves on a Reality Show in Hallmark Channel's 'Wedding of a Lifetime'
Wedding of a Lifetime, the latest Hallmark Channel rom-com puts more of an emphasis on the "com" part of the equation this time around. A couple who has seemingly fallen out of love decide to break it off but before they can announce their uncoupling, they find out they've been entered into a couples' competition series.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Maeve at Emmys: PHOTO
The glitz and glamour of the 2022 Emmy Awards unfolded last night with the usual amount of celebrities showing off their good looks and beautful clothes. Chris O’Donnell, star of NCIS: Los Angeles, was on hand for the festivites in a rare public appearance. And he brought his youngest daughter, Maeve, along to make the night more special.
