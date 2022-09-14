Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher Refusing to Use Student's Chosen Pronouns Jailed for Ignoring Order
Teacher Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended after saying that using they/them pronouns for a transitional student was against his beliefs.
Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve the teacher shortage crisis
While much of cable news is still fixated on the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, there are two joint crises happening that most journalists are ignoring: the shortages of police officers and teachers, which threaten America’s public safety and education system. In New York City, for example, more than 1,500...
Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says
A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept...
Comments / 0