A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO