Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
Wyoming man arrested on attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident
STAR VALLEY RANCH, Wyo. (KUTV) — A man in Wyoming has been arrested after police said he attempted to use a firearm against a family member. They said Jordan G. Hale, 40, left the scene after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Star Valley Ranch area near the Idaho border on Saturday.
Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents
GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
Two dead when plane crashes in Southeast Idaho
Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of...
JHHSM breaks ground on new building with aims to honor indigenous history
JACKSON, Wyo. — On the plot of land where the new Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum (JHHSM) will eventually stand, there once lived the Van Vleck Family. But before the Van Vlecks, there thrived the indigenous peoples of this valley. Yesterday, in a Tribal Land Acknowledgment ceremony, the...
