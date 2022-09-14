ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

LONDON — A bell at Westminster Abbey has begun tolling 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The abbey’s Tenor Bell struck at 9:24 a.m. Monday and was due to toll once a minute until the queen’s funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Hundreds of mourners have already arrived at the Gothic cathedral for the service. They will be joined by royalty, heads of state and political leaders from around the world. Others drawn from members of the public include long-serving nurse Nancy O’Neill, recognized for her efforts in the fight against Covid-19, and Pranav Bhanot, who helped deliver 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III: The phone call that made all the difference

The entire world felt the silence and grief that drowned the royal household on September 8 when the news of Her Majesty’s death was confirmed. The entire country was engulfed in a feeling of deep sorrow, but things were even more intense for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla who were informed about Her Majesty’s declining health over a phone call.
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III: Peculiar food items that the monarch is particular about

Queen Elizabeth II’s food preferences were widely known and documented during her reigning period. Now that her eldest son is the King of England, things are about to change in the royal household, especially food-wise. There are many unusual food preferences and a fancy dish that King Charles III has banned in the kitchen.
The Independent

Mourners begin arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.Overnight, the final members of the public queued to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall before her coffin is moved to the nearby...
The Independent

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death.Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.– Lying in stateThe lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday, before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.– Funeral service at Westminster AbbeyAt 8am, the congregation will begin to take their seats in the abbey.Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers will...
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III: His journey to being King of England in pictures

Prince Charles officially became King Charles III on September 8 following the Queen's passing. According to Tatler, he is the oldest monarch to take up the throne in British history. With his new title and the acceptance of his new Royal responsibilities, people all over the world are curious about...
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen’s funeral: The final stage of the Queen’s journey to Windsor revealed

The Queen has been lying-in-state since Wednesday 14th September, allowing the public to pay their respects. This will end on Monday morning at 6:30 am. According to The Telegraph, state funerals are public ceremonies honouring people of great national significance. They observe strict protocol and are steeped in military tradition.
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen wanted a not so ‘boring’ funeral, claims ex-archbishop

Queen Elizabeth II – who died on September 8 – had a special request for her funeral. The monarch’s funeral will take place on the morning of Monday 19 September following the four days of her coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall. There would be processions in London and Windsor along with public viewing areas and big screens in both locations.
U.K.
