THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.

JOHNSONVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO