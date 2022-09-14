Read full article on original website
Related
nrcolumbus.com
West Columbus tames Leopards, Whiteville cages Cougars
The West Columbus Vikings took a 13-point lead with 9:50 to play in the second quarter and the host Lakewood Leopards squad never cut the margin to single digits in the Vikings’ 33–22 win Friday night. Additional photos from this game may be viewed at https://newsreporterphotos.smugmug.com/West-Columbus-at-Lakewood-football/
nrcolumbus.com
Barker gets first win as Gators rout Devil Pups 55–14
With their starting QB out for the season, the East Columbus Gators embodied the “next man up” mentality Friday as they used an early 21–0 lead to claim a 55–14 win over visiting Lejeune for their first win. “It feels very good. Kids have been working...
dillonheraldonline.com
Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament
THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
nrcolumbus.com
SCC rolls out new mobile manufacturing training lab
A mobile skills training lab from Southeastern Community College will soon be going to local high schools and elsewhere across Columbus County. The trailer was officially unveiled on Sept. 14 on the SCC campus during a ceremony outside the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. “This is going to go a long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville police have new tool for 360-degree crime scans
The City of Whiteville now has a device that can replicate a crime scene “down to the millimeter,” according to Police Chief Douglas Ipock. He said the newly acquired laser scanner isn’t just accurate; it’s also fast. The chief said processing a crime scene can take...
WECT
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County on September 14. According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her. Highway Patrol said they are...
nrcolumbus.com
County to consider offer to sell former Chadbourn Middle campus
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners is slated to vote on a capital improvement project for a new STEM building for automotive service at Southeastern Community College during its Monday, Sept. 19, meeting. The state legislature included $14 million for the building in its 2021 budget. Additionally, SCC is asking...
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
Lottery player plans to help family with six-figure NC prize. ‘I’m trying not to cry’
A woman’s $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a six-figure jackpot, lottery officials say.
The Robesonian
Five NC schools, two in Robeson County, earn national blue ribbon recognition
RALEIGH — East Robeson Primary School, in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District, and Southeastern Academy Charter School, in Lumberton were among five North Carolina public schools that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The five schools...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
WECT
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder. Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew. The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death...
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
Comments / 0