No More Markups? Ford Will Make Dealers Agree To No-Haggle Pricing
via FordFord dealers that wish to sell electric cars will need to agree to fixed pricing, as well as a large monetary investment in charging infrastructure.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k
During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dealerships Are Now Auctioning Corvette Z06 Build Slots
Dealerships have officially become too big for their britches.. You might think that the dealer markups were a bit heavy on the average consumer's wallet, with some dealerships skyrocketing prices into the hundreds of thousands. But trust us, the newest method of delivering brand new automobiles is about to be just as ridiculous as buyers now have to compete for build slots on Corvette Z06 models. One such brand is Classic Chevrolet Sugarland in Texas which has allegedly been auctioning build slots to the highest bidder. Outside of blatantly disrespecting everything the original car was built for, this could mean some serious trouble for buyers.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
You Can Buy an Electric ’80s Jeep Grand Wagoneer for $295,000
StellantisThe restomod will make 500 horsepower and have 250 miles of range, and no, you can't know how exactly it'll do that.
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla
It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler?
The Recon is an all-new Jeep boasting open-air freedom and and EV drivetrain. So are the Wrangler's days numbered? The post Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
The New Jeep Recon Is Different From the Wrangler in 3 Important Ways
The Recon is an all-new SUV from Jeep that draws inspiration from the Wrangler. But the similarities are merely visual. The post The New Jeep Recon Is Different From the Wrangler in 3 Important Ways appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tech Times
