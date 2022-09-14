Dealerships have officially become too big for their britches.. You might think that the dealer markups were a bit heavy on the average consumer's wallet, with some dealerships skyrocketing prices into the hundreds of thousands. But trust us, the newest method of delivering brand new automobiles is about to be just as ridiculous as buyers now have to compete for build slots on Corvette Z06 models. One such brand is Classic Chevrolet Sugarland in Texas which has allegedly been auctioning build slots to the highest bidder. Outside of blatantly disrespecting everything the original car was built for, this could mean some serious trouble for buyers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO