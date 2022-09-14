Read full article on original website
South Korea issues arrest warrant for developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna
Seoul — A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, whose spectacular collapse in May roiled crypto markets around the world. Kwon, also the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, has been accused of fraud by investors...
US: One-half of couple accused of money laundering seeks court’s permission to access digital asset wallets
After months of standing trial on money laundering charges with her husband, Heather Morgan has asked the court to grant her access to her digital wallets containing virtual assets. Morgan said the purpose of her request is to calculate her tax liabilities, including that of her spouse. The couple is...
Bitcoin slips lower, and South Korea issues arrest warrant for Terra's Do Kwon: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Michael Anderson of Framework Ventures shares how venture capital firms are preparing to invest in projects after The Merge.
