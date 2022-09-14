ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Elko Daily Free Press

In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system

Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana

Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above is the deepest in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Gallatin County, MT
Lifestyle
City
Nye, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million

We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
MONTANA STATE
Film Threat

Small but Mighty MINT is all about Montana

As this year’s Montana International Film Festival, MINT, opens at the historic Babcock Theatre in Billings’ celebrated and exciting downtown arts and culture district, it shines a spotlight on feature, documentary, and short films with a nod to Montana filmmakers, space, and place. From September 16-18, MINT will screen nearly two dozen films from five countries with live Q&As with directors and special guests. Known for Montana’s most anticipated red-carpet experience, the MINT will also present exciting after-party events and industry networking opportunities.
BILLINGS, MT
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
bozone.com

Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture

Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Which Montana Cities Are Ranked Best for DIYers?

Are you one of those handy people that likes to repair and build things for yourself? If so, you are in a good place to do that. It's known that Montanans like to do things themselves. Whether the 'do-it-yourself' entails gardening, housework, or farming, locals like to be self-sustaining. A report from The Family Handyman seems to confirm that.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Beautiful Big Sky Country! Is This Montana’s Best Rural Town?

If you want to escape the rat race of Montana's more populated cities, there are a lot of small rural towns across the state where you can get away from it all. Places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings have been growing at a rapid pace, and finding somewhere to live in these cities can be a real challenge.
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good

The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
96.7 KISS FM

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

