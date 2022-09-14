Get A Sneak Peek Of The Upcoming Iron Maiden Show With Pics From Their Stop In Austin

You know what Fridays are for… Football! Osceola is going head-to-head with St. Petersburg High School on their home turf. The varsity football game is today, September 16th. This game’s theme is neon. Students are excited to come to this upcoming game, the second home game of 2022. “I’m excited to see my St. Pete friends, and not feeling like their opponent going to this game.” said one freshman. Having friends who go to different schools can be hard when your football team is going against theirs. Some deal with this by supporting their school in the greatest way possible. Another freshman said,

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO