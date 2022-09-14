Get A Sneak Peek Of The Upcoming Iron Maiden Show With Pics From Their Stop In Austin
My friend Jason went to the Austin, TX tour stop for Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 and took some really cool shots. So I grabbed them and am sharing them with you. Anybody who’s ever seen Maiden on tour knows they put on a huge production and an amazing live show. So here are some sneak peek pics to get you geared up for their upcoming stop in Tampa October 27th. Its the final stop on the tour so you know its going to be insane!
