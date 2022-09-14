Read full article on original website
Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama
WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County
Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
wbrc.com
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
wbrc.com
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
wbrc.com
‘A prank could ruin your life for the rest of your life’: Northport mayor won’t tolerate vandalism during Homecoming Week
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport’s mayor warned his city won’t tolerate any vandalism during Tuscaloosa County High School’s homecoming week. This comes after several reports of vandalism and pranks that went too far during this week last year. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon remembers all too well what...
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
55-year-old man pinned in machine, killed at south Birmingham business
A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
