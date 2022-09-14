ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvtm13.com

Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama

WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
WARRIOR, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022

Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
wbrc.com

New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

55-year-old man pinned in machine, killed at south Birmingham business

A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
