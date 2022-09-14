Lower Makefield Township Is Spraying Adult Mosquitos to Fight Potential Viruses
The local township is currently spraying adult mosquitos in an effort to combat the transmission of viruses the insects can carry.
The Bucks County Department of Health’s West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program is conducting an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation in the area. This is in an effort to control the mosquito population and lower the risk of an outbreak of the West Nile virus, something mosquitos can carry.
The following areas are being sprayed:
- Big Oak Road
- Daleview Drive
- Makefield Road
- E. School Lane
- Westover Road
- Crown Terrance
- Yardley Morrisville Road
- Pine Grove Road
- Richard Road
- Nancy Road
- Glen Drive
- Ivy Lane
- Manor Lane West
- Delvale Road
- State Hill Road
- Macclesfield Park
- Rive Road
- Polo Run Drive
Trucks will drive through these areas and spray a low-toxicity substance into the air. The spray will control the local population of mosquitos so they do not become a nuisance and, therefore, less likely to spread any diseases.
For all additional details, read the official statement form the township here.
Comments / 1