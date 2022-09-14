Lower Makefield Township Is Spraying Adult Mosquitos to Fight Potential Viruses

Image via iStock

The local township is currently spraying adult mosquitos in an effort to combat the transmission of viruses the insects can carry.

The Bucks County Department of Health’s West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program is conducting an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation in the area. This is in an effort to control the mosquito population and lower the risk of an outbreak of the West Nile virus, something mosquitos can carry.

The following areas are being sprayed:

Big Oak Road

Daleview Drive

Makefield Road

E. School Lane

Westover Road

Crown Terrance

Yardley Morrisville Road

Pine Grove Road

Richard Road

Nancy Road

Glen Drive

Ivy Lane

Manor Lane West

Delvale Road

State Hill Road

Macclesfield Park

Rive Road

Polo Run Drive

Trucks will drive through these areas and spray a low-toxicity substance into the air. The spray will control the local population of mosquitos so they do not become a nuisance and, therefore, less likely to spread any diseases.

For all additional details, read the official statement form the township here.