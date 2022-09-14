Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO