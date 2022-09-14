Read full article on original website
Alexandra Daddario Takes a Sartorial Spin in Beaded Dior Couture Dress at Emmy Awards 2022
Alexandra Daddario attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles and chose a look from Dior. The actress posed on the red carpet in an asymmetric pearl-embellished gown embroidered with rhinestone tassels from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection, the theme of which was embroidery. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The semi-sheer dress was accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings in the shape of leaves and white sandals. Showing off its delicate construction, Daddario playfully took a spin and the pleated skirt...
Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Timothée Chalamet Poses in Crystal-Trimmed Leopard Jacket, Boots and Sporty Sneakers in New Snapshots from Italy
Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black...
Elle Fanning Serves Old Hollywood Glamour In Dramatic Blush-Toned Dress & Towering Platform Sandals at Emmy Awards 2022
The stars are aligning at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. Elle Fanning made her Emmy’s debut in bold fashion. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine in “The Great.” Fanning stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless black sheath gown that featured a sequined pink bust and a pale blush-toned train. The look was custom made by “The Great’s” costume designer, Sharon Long and channeled Old Hollywood with its dramatic silhouette. For glam, “The Girl From Plainville” star parted her hair to...
Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Mesh Dress for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Tessa Thompson looked to her edgy style for her latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival. The “Westworld” actress attended the premiere of “Blonde” on Thursday night at the 79th edition of the film festival wearing an edgy look from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Thompson’s look was a black mesh dress worn over a black top and high-waisted shorts. She paired the look with a matching mesh hood, as well as a chain choker and rings from Pomellato. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed...
Heidi Klum Blossoms in Floral Dolce & Gabbana Look and Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum made an entrance on the red carpet for last night’s live episode of America’s Got Talent at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. She is a panelist alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell with host Terry Crews. Klum arrived at the carpet wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble which featured a one-shoulder flowing sheer top with an asymmetrical neckline silhouette and pink and red-hued floral patterns. Her outfit was paired with glossy latex black pants and ankle strap sandals of the same colorway by the luxury fashion house. Klum’s accessories entailed dazzling drop earrings and a...
Sofia Vergara Goes Wild In 6-Inch Cheetah Print Platform Sandals With Ruched Bodycon Dress for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Sofia Vergara pulled out a wild ensemble with the shoes to match for the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show red carpet on Tuesday. The co-judge arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., in an outfit that coordinated both leopard and cheetah print. The “Modern Family” star appeared on the red carpet in a strapless cheetah print dress. The form-fitting garment had a ruched sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and leopard print skirt that faded into a cheetah print design. To place more emphasis on her look, Vergara accessorized with layered choker necklaces, a chunky bracelet and several midi...
Gabrielle Union Wears Satin Vivienne Westwood Dress for ‘The Inspection’ Premiere at TIFF
Gabrielle Union helped kick off the Toronto International Film Festival with a standout fashion look. The actress attended the opening night of the film festival for the premiere of her new film “The Inspection” on Thursday night, wearing a black satin dress with a corset-like top and a thigh-high slit from Vivienne Westwood. She paired the look with an oversize necklace also from Vivienne Westwood and other jewelry from Melinda Maria and Graziela Gems. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks Union posed on the red carpet...
Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event. RELATED: Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III...
Julia Fox Took All-Leather Dressing to the Next Level With a Matching Jacket and Trouser Look
Julia Fox is taking on New York Fashion Week in the best way she knows how: in chaotic and headline-making outfits. From a mermaid inspired dress (complete with a coral-like neckline) to duct tape bandeau top, the actress has proven how seriously she takes fashion. In fact, Fox even walked in the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara. Posing before the show, Holmes was draped in a black gown by Ford. Styled by Brie Welch, the actress’ long-sleeved piece featured a floor-length skirt and cinched wrapped bodice. Giving the piece a subtly dramatic edge was an attached hood, a silhouette made iconic by none other than Grace Jones. Completing Holmes’ outfit was a...
Ciara Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Trench Coat & Skintight Boots at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Ciara had an all-leather moment at the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The singer wore a “The Matrix“-inspired look with a patent leather trench coat featuring a matching belt. Ciara coordinated with fitted knee-high boots with a shiny black finish set on a stiletto heel. To accessorize, Ciara wore all-black rectangular glasses, a pendant necklace, a tiny pearl choker and an assortment of rings. The “Promise” singer wore her platinum blond hair in a high ponytail filled with voluminous curls with two face-framing pieces left out. Ciara partnered with Revolve on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara,...
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera
Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16. In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer. The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of...
Adrien Brody cuts a very dapper figure in a black tuxedo as he joins glamorous girlfriend Georgina Chapman at the LA premiere of Blonde
Adrien Brody dressed to impress on Tuesday night as he accompanied his very glamorous girlfriend Georgina Chapman to the Blonde premiere at Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor, 49, looked smart in a black tuxedo and navy shirt as he walked the red carpet with his fashion...
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
