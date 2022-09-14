Read full article on original website
10 Years In: WIN Expo Celebrates Its First Decade
The Annual North Coast Wine Industry Expo (WIN Expo) is the largest trade show and conference focused exclusively on Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, and is the second largest wine industry show in North America. When I approached Wine Industry Network President & CEO George Christie for a story...
Cuvaison Appoints Sylvie Tannhauser Hospitality Manager
Tannhauser will oversee the hospitality program at Cuvaison’s redesigned and expanded Tasting Salon in Napa Valley’s acclaimed Los Carneros AVA. NAPA VALLEY, LOS CARNEROS, Calif. – SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 – Cuvaison is excited to announce that it has appointed industry veteran Sylvie Tannhauser to the role of hospitality manager. Tannhauser will manage the newly redesigned and expanded Tasting Salon at the 400-acre Cuvaison Estate in the beautiful Los Carneros region of Napa Valley. A hospitality and events expert with more than a decade of wine-focused experience, Tannhauser will also contribute her expertise to the winery’s event and wine club programs, including creating new luxury guest experiences, tasting flight options, special events and enhanced wine club engagement.
Afternoon Brief, September 14th
One of the most hotly debated issues in California wine these days involves a chemical that can be found in every Home Depot in America: Roundup…. Dr. Liz Thach, MW, is a freelance wine writer, wine market expert, researcher, educator and consultant based in California’s Napa and Sonoma counties…
Local Wineries Shine at the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition
Big Cork Vineyards and Loew Vineyards claim top honors for entries. September 14th – ANNAPOLIS, Md. – — Big Cork Vineyards earned the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup for its 2021 Siberian Ice dessert wine and Loew Vineyards claimed the Jack Aellen Cup for its non-vintage Klara mead. This year’s competition scored more than 150 locally produced wines.
