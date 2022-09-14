Tannhauser will oversee the hospitality program at Cuvaison’s redesigned and expanded Tasting Salon in Napa Valley’s acclaimed Los Carneros AVA. NAPA VALLEY, LOS CARNEROS, Calif. – SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 – Cuvaison is excited to announce that it has appointed industry veteran Sylvie Tannhauser to the role of hospitality manager. Tannhauser will manage the newly redesigned and expanded Tasting Salon at the 400-acre Cuvaison Estate in the beautiful Los Carneros region of Napa Valley. A hospitality and events expert with more than a decade of wine-focused experience, Tannhauser will also contribute her expertise to the winery’s event and wine club programs, including creating new luxury guest experiences, tasting flight options, special events and enhanced wine club engagement.

